Kajol and Ajay Devgn share unseen glimpses from Nysa Devgan’s graduation where the star kid shines like a desi girl

2025 has been an exciting year for star kids, with many following in the footsteps of their celebrity relatives straight into Bollywood. One bundle of talent who began his journey as an actor was Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s nephew Aaman Devgan. He made his debut with Azaad alongside Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay. With Aaman’s debut, the next big question on the internet was: when will his cousin Nysa Devgan, daughter of Kajol and Ajay, glide into Bollywood. Well, Kajol has already clarified that Nysa has no interest in films. Currently, the family is celebrating an academic milestone in Nysa’s life — graduation. Ajay Devgn, Yug Devgan, Nysa Devgan and Kajol

This week, Nysa Devgan graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in International Hospitality from Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. Proud parents Ajay Devgn and Kajol, along with their son Yug Devgan, flew down to Switzerland to celebrate Nysa’s big day. We already witnessed Kajol channel her inner Anjali from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) as she cheered for her daughter in a viral video. Today, the star couple took to social media to share unseen behind the scene glimpses from Nysa’s graduation. For her special day, like her mother Kajol, Nysa opted to drape herself in 6 yards of elegance.

Ajay looked dapper in a pastel blue blazer and pristine white pants whereas Kajol was elegance personified in a navy blue saree with a multicolour pallu. Yug looked smart in a tan suit. Meanwhile, the star of the show, Nysa was a true blue desi girl in a light lilac saree with her long wavy hair left open. In one adorable snap, Kajol is flashing her smile at the camera, sitting on a couch, while her mini-me Nysa is seated behind her on the arm of the sofa, smiling ear to ear. It was clearly a happy day for the Devgans! We wish Nysa all the best for her future endeavours.