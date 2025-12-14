Kantara Chapter 1 actor Rukmini Vasanth to be seen in a Hindi film soon? Here's what she says

Rukmini Vasanth in a Hindi film? Well, That’s what she hints at when we ask her about it. Offers have been pouring in since Kantara: Chapter 1 became a big hit, becoming the highest grosser of the year yet. The actor had played the main antagonist, Princess Kanakavathi in the film co starring Rishabh Shetty, and garnered praise. Rukmini Vasanth

She says, “There are a lot of conversations that have been happening and it’s something that I’m very, very excited about.”

All of six years old in the showbiz world, and rumoured to star in Yash’s Toxic next, she credits knowing Hindi to her Army background. “Hindi is a language that I’ve been familiar with since I was very young, there’s been exposure to Hindi films always. I think maybe it’s due to the Fauji connection because Hindi is always a thread that connects every cantonment to the other. That must be where it originated for me. But I am kind of excited to stretch that muscle because I have not really had the opportunity to emote yet in the language. God willing, that will be something I get to embark on very soon.”

Rukmini, who turned 29 recently, meanwhile felt this birthday to be “a little extra special”, “I am getting to reflect on a lot of the magic that’s unfolded this year. I haven’t been lucky enough to have a birthday on set, working yet. I am excited to have that in the coming times.”