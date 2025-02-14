Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori splitting up after near-naked Grammys episode? Here's the truth

Valentine's Day 2025 kickstarted with everyone's personal choice of morning bulletins, hinting at yet another major public split — that between rapper and Yeezy's founder Kanye West (now known as just Ye) and his wife of over 2 years, Bianca Censori. As per a report published on Thursday by The Daily Mail, an unnamed source close to the rapper revealed that the couple had indeed split with a legal filing to end the marriage set to be released in the coming days. The news was also carried by the likes of TMZ, soon blowing the rumour into a self-asserted fact. Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori really headed for a split?

Now while the couple's odd and nearly silent dynamic — a focal point of every joint public appearance of theirs — would have no jaws on the floor with news of an alleged split, things are definitely different and tensions are surely heightened following the couple's Grammys stint. To refresh your minds, the Grammy Awards held late last month, will in the years to come, be defined by Bianca's casual but deer-caught-in-headlights coat-drop, revealing well...nearly nothing as she literally bared it all in a completely sheer mini stocking dress. The couple soon left the premise afterwards, in essence kicking up a barrage of internet debates about the "abusive" dynamic between them and what

Given what a trigger the Grammys stint was for onlookers, news of an alleged split was of course gauged by many as a ripple effect of what took place on the red carpet last month. But, it seems like all of that was just noise. As per an official update — this time from an actual verified source — Ye and Bianca are still very much together.

An official statement made by Milo Yiannopoulos, the couple’s longtime rep, to The Hollywood Reporter, asserted, "Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press...Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track".

Well, Happy Valentine's Day then to Ye, Bianca, and everyone else that is celebrating today!