Karan Johar breaks silence on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham sequel rumours: ‘Every film has its flaws…’

Released in 2001, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic family dramas, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan. The film’s enduring popularity, Johar noted, lies in the nostalgia it continues to evoke across generations.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has addressed ongoing speculation around a sequel to his 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham , opening up about rumours of a second instalment. Speaking on On Call with Sonal Kalra for The Right Angle , Karan clarified that there are no plans for K3G 2 or any reworking of his ambitious period drama Takht .

I’m very, very grateful to the universe that I got to create a film that continues to live on, and I’m very proud and happy with it. But I would never tamper with that nostalgia or the love the film has, because you’re setting yourself up for disaster when you make something like K3G 2," he said.

While acknowledging that K3G was not without flaws, Karan emphasised that the film's emotional legacy is something he would not want to disturb. "So I’m glad that I have this platform, and I’m glad that I’m speaking with you to clarify that there is no K3G2 , and there is no derivative of Takht being made. I would never make K3G 2 —not because K3G was the best film ever made, not at all. Every film has its flaws, but what K3G has in abundance is nostalgia. Generations have grown up watching that film—what they’ve loved, what they haven’t, what they’ve cried about—they still love the movie.

Karan also confirmed that Takht is not being revived at the moment, though he remains committed to the project. Calling it one of the strongest screenplays of his career, written by Sumit Roy, the filmmaker said he hopes to bring it to life in the future.

He said, “So yes, the truth—the absolute truth—is that there is no K3G 2, and there is no revival of Takht currently on the cards. But Takht is a film I will definitely make while I can still breathe and stand on my feet. I consider it one of the strongest screenplays developed, written by Sumit Roy—full credit to him. I believe it is the best-written piece of work in my career, and I hope to make that film one day.”

Takht was announced in 2021 and featured a star-studded cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar, but faced delays due to COVID-19 and remains unreleased as of now. As for K3G, Karan's stance is clear: the film will remain untouched, preserved in the nostalgia that made it a cultural landmark.