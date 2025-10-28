‘My dil will never forget this..’: Karan Johar gets emotional as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil turns 9, shares unseen BTS pics

It’s been nine years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil first hit theatres, and Karan Johar is feeling nostalgic. To mark the milestone, the filmmaker took to Instagram to share unseen behind-the-scenes photos from the romantic drama — calling it “perhaps the most personal film” he has ever made. Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor

In a heartfelt post, Karan revisited memories from the sets with Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The carousel of pictures offers a peek into candid moments — an artsy frame of Ranbir with Karan, a shot of him dancing with Anushka in her yellow saree against a mountain backdrop, and an intimate moment of conversation with Aishwarya. Other photos capture the team sharing laughter and warmth on set, reflecting the emotional connection that defined the film.

Sharing the photos, Karan wrote, “One year short of a decade and it honestly feels like yesterday when I was on set of perhaps the most personal film I have ever made… I was thrilled to be doing what I do, with people who were just exceptional as artists – from the cast to the crew. My dil will never forget this!! Thank you for letting Ae Dil Hai Mushkil grow…for breathing life and love into it till now!!”