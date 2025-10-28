‘My dil will never forget this..’: Karan Johar gets emotional as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil turns 9, shares unseen BTS pics

It’s been nine years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil first hit theatres, and Karan Johar is feeling nostalgic. To mark the milestone, the filmmaker took to Instagram to share unseen behind-the-scenes photos from the romantic drama — calling it “perhaps the most personal film” he has ever made.
In a heartfelt post, Karan revisited memories from the sets with Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The carousel of pictures offers a peek into candid moments — an artsy frame of Ranbir with Karan, a shot of him dancing with Anushka in her yellow saree against a mountain backdrop, and an intimate moment of conversation with Aishwarya. Other photos capture the team sharing laughter and warmth on set, reflecting the emotional connection that defined the film.
Sharing the photos, Karan wrote, “One year short of a decade and it honestly feels like yesterday when I was on set of perhaps the most personal film I have ever made… I was thrilled to be doing what I do, with people who were just exceptional as artists – from the cast to the crew. My dil will never forget this!! Thank you for letting Ae Dil Hai Mushkil grow…for breathing life and love into it till now!!”
Released on October 28, 2016, during Diwali, the romantic drama starred Ranbir Kapoor as Ayan Sanger and Anushka Sharma as Alizeh Khan, with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan, and Lisa Haydon in pivotal roles. The film also featured cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt.
Produced, written, and directed by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was known not only for its confusing relationship dynamics but also for its unforgettable music. Composed by Pritam with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, songs like Channa Mereya, Bulleya, and the title track continue to echo through playlists nearly a decade later.