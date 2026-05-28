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Karan Johar unfollows Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra on Instagram; still following Priyanka Chopra
Karan Johar's Instagram has seen an unfollowing spree, including Shah Rukh Khan and Ananya Panday, while he continues to follow Priyanka Chopra
Published on: May 28, 2026 08:41 pm IST
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What's up with filmmaker Karan Johar's Instagram? With a following of 17.5 million, his posts have always been relatable, ranging from interactions with his adorable kids, to his two cents on different things. As of Thursday evening, he has been on an unfollowing spree, the reasons still being unclear.
He has unfollowed, among others, actor and close friend Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and close buddy, designer Manish Malhotra. Interestingly, he is still following actor Priyanka Chopra. His ‘following’ count stands at 78 currently.
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