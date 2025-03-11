Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks silence on avoiding intimate scenes onscreen: ‘We’re still not as open as…’

In a wonderful series of events that brought together two powerful voices from different corners of the entertainment industry, The Dirty Magazine orchestrated an unforgettable dialogue between Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood’s reigning queen, and Gillian Anderson, the iconic actress from Sex Education. This unexpected pairing became a platform for a candid exchange that spanned everything from personal desires and industry expectations to future ambitions, offering a rare glimpse into the worlds of two global superstars. Kareena Kapoor opens up to Gillian Anderson

One of the most poignant moments of the conversation unfolded when Gillian, who is no stranger to playing bold and complex characters, asked Kareena about her longstanding stance on intimate scenes. “I know that you’ve said in the past that you wouldn’t be interested in doing a sex scene? I feel differently, I mean I feel like there’s a lot of things that I feel like I wouldn’t be comfortable with but I’m so used to it being a given that it’s something that, you know, actresses are expected in a way to be okay with if the role calls for it. So I’m wondering, what’s the boundary that you set?”

Kareena’s response was both personal and profound: “I personally feel like it’s (sex) not important to take a story forward. It’s not something that I believe is required, in a form of a story, to show that. I might not be comfortable doing that on screen. I never have done it. And I think it’s just the way we look at the whole idea, you know. We don’t look at your sexuality or sex as a human experience, you know. We have to start looking at and respecting that a lot more before we put it on screen.”

Her words seemed to echo a deep cultural reflection, one that resonated particularly within the context of the Indian film industry, where the portrayal of intimacy on screen has always been more conservative than in the West. Kareena further explained, “Where I’m coming from is that fact that we’re still not as open as having the narrative the way it is out there for you guys and the way you can feel it so openly. So while female desire has been openly tackled in the West, you know, it’s always been pretty open there.” The conversation also delved into Kareena’s role in Chameli (2003), a film that helped her explore and express her own sexuality at a young age. As Kareena shared, playing such a character was a revelation in many ways, as it allowed her to tap into parts of herself that were not typically seen on screen.

Beyond their deep conversation about intimacy, the two actors have a few things in the works. Kareena, fresh off her performance in Singham Again (2024) has hinted that her next project would be in the hands of Meghna Gulzar. There is also speculation ghtat she will be starring in a “very big South Indian film”. On the other hand, Gillian is gearing up for her next project, the American Western action drama series The Abandons, which is set in the tumultuous 1850s Old West.