Kargil Diwas| Ehsaan Noorani recalls composing music for Lakshya with Shankar- Loy, ‘Background score took more time’

Ehsaan Noorani’s voice, as he talks to us, reflects how proud he feels of the music he churned out for Lakshya, along with Shankar Mahadevan and Loy Mendonsa. Hrithik Roshan starrer Lakshya continues to receive love.

“You can't force songs in any situation, it always has to be the other way round. The beginning of the film was such that Hrithik Roshan's character is stuck in life and decided to join the Army. The songs 'Agar Main Kahoon' and 'Main Aisa Kyun Hoon' went perfectly with the tone of the first half. And then he joins the Army, so there is the motivation song 'Paayega jo lakshya hai tera' Then there is 'Kandhon se milte hain kandhe' which is set to the jawans marching,” he tells us.

What was more interesting in Lakshya, according to him, was them working on the background score as well. Ehsaan adds, “You can see how effective it is when you watch the film carefully. The song which took us the most time was Kandhon se kandhe, because we needed many singers for so many characters singing it.”

Noorani's moment of pride came when the trio was invited by the Army. “The most beautiful thing that happened to us was when we went to Kargil Dras on Kargil Diwas about 10 years back, we were invited by the Army. We performed the song Lakshya in front of war veterans. It was a surreal experience, being surrounded by them and just being at the place. The entire music process was done in four-five days. The BGM took us a month and a half. While the film didn't do well at the box office... I and Farhan (Akhtar, director) were talking just the other day. I told him this was his Blade Runner. It was a brilliant film too, but didn't do too well. Today, everyone talks about Lakshya.,” he ends.