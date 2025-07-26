As India commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas, and pays tribute to the heroes of the 1999 conflict, actor Priyanshu Painyuli talks about his father Retd. Colonel V.K. Painyuli, who was posted in Bangalore during the Kargil war. The actor mentions: “My father had just finished his posting in May before being transferred to Bangalore. Back then, he was a Major and was connected to the development in Kargil and Siachen. While he was not posted in the war region, many of his course mates and fellow officers were posted out there. So when the war broke out, even though we were geographically away from it, emotionally we were right in the middle of it.” Kargil Vijay Diwas | Priyanshu Painyuli : I’ve never seen my dad this worried before

Priyanshu remembers the sudden shift in energy in their home. “The news was constantly on, phones never stopped ringing. I’d never seen my father like that — restless, alert, concerned. You could feel it in the air. As a child, I didn’t understand everything, but I knew something serious was happening,” he recalls, adding, "Living in an army colony, the war didn’t just play out on the TV — it arrived in the form of hushed conversations. There were updates about uncles losing limbs, kids’ fathers gone missing in action. It became part of daily life, and somehow we had to adapt.”

Even though his father wasn’t directly in combat during Kargil, Priyanshu says he could see the weight it carried for him. “Most of the officers were on standby. Leaves were cancelled, people were being called back, because the situation just kept escalating. At first, it seemed like a limited incursion — just one mountain to reclaim. But slowly, we all understood the intensity of what was happening.”

Growing up mostly away from his father due to field postings, he learned early what sacrifice meant. “He was stationed in some of the toughest areas — places where families weren't allowed. We’d only meet during the holidays. But you get used to it. That becomes your version of normal. You realize early that country comes first," shares Priyanshu, adding, "There’s so much courage that comes not just from the soldiers, but from the wives, the children, the parents. You don’t really question anything — you just know this is your reality.”

As a child of an army officer, he says there were always questions from civilians — sometimes even criticism. “I’ve heard people ask, ‘Why do you guys get concessions — school fees, canteen items?’ But people don’t realize — we don’t get time with our parents. Our fathers aren’t around for birthdays, anniversaries. They’re not doing it for money. The least the system can do is ensure the family is looked after. So the officer can do his job knowing his kids are okay.”

Priyanshu’s father retired as a Colonel, but never once pressured him to follow in his footsteps. “My parents were incredibly open-minded. They always said, 'do what you’re passionate about'. That’s what they believe in. My father chose the army out of passion, and he wanted me to find mine,” says Priyanshu, adding, "I did serve as a sergeant in NCC, but eventually found my calling in acting. I’ve lived many lives on screen. For a while, I even wanted to be a pilot, then a cricketer, then a cop. Acting let me be all of that — and more. I get to step into other people’s shoes, understand their lives, their struggles. That’s what excites me.”

Still, his most personal performance came when he played an army officer in Pippa, which is set during the 1971 war. “That was a dream role. It wasn’t just about the uniform — it was about getting the emotion, the mindset, the quiet dignity right. I wasn’t nervous about critics; I was nervous about what my father and his group of retired officer friends would think. But they told me I got 100 out of 100. That meant everything to me. I’ve grown up around soldiers. I’ve seen their strength, their humility, their discipline. Even today, when I play a character in uniform, I remember those days. It’s in my blood.”