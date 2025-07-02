Priyanshu Painyuli on rejecting Kill: Nikhil approached me for Raghav's role, but…

In the unpredictable world of cinema, actors are often forced to make tough decisions—some that turn into career-defining moments, and others that leave behind lingering questions of what if. For actor Priyanshu Painyuli, one such moment came when he chose to walk away from the critically acclaimed action film Kill (2024). He shares how he was approached for the film—not for Lakshya’s lead role, but to play the antagonist. However, due to scheduling conflicts, he had to turn the offer down. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli

“I was doing another project, and the dates clashed,” Priyanshu says. “I was approached for the antagonist’s role in Kill. The director [Nikhil Nagesh Bhat] had seen my previous work and really liked it. He had previously offered me a few roles, but things hadn’t materialised. When he came to me with this one, we had even started talking and doing readings. But the timing just didn’t work out.” The role eventually went to actor Raghav Juyal.

At the time, Priyanshu was already committed to another film, leaving him unable to dedicate the extensive time that Kill demanded. “The film required a lot of physical training and prep. I was shooting for Pippa (2023), and as my schedule clashed, I had to let it go,” says the 36-year-old actor, adding that it wasn’t an easy decision to make.

The sense of missing out became more palpable when he finally watched Kill on the big screen. “I was shooting for the series Paan Parda Zarda with Tanya Maniktala, who played the lead in Kill. She told me, ‘Go watch it, it’s out now.’ I wrapped up shoot and went straight to the theatre that night,” he recalls.

“The film is fantastic. Raghav did a fantastic job. He completely owned the character and brought something very raw and unpredictable to it. Watching him, I did feel I missed out—but I also genuinely appreciated his work.”

While there’s no bitterness, Priyanshu admits to feeling the sting of what could have been. “When you see someone else doing it well, you don’t feel bad in a bitter way. But it’s like when you wanted a toy really badly, and someone else is playing with it,” he laughs. It’s a sentiment many actors can relate to—missing out not because of rejection, but due to timing and circumstance.

“There have been a few projects I had to say no to, which later went on to do really well,” he reflects. “It happens to all actors. Sometimes your project doesn’t take off, and the one you said no to becomes a hit. But you just have to trust the process and keep growing.”