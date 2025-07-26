Kargil Vijay Diwas | Rannvijay Singha: Witnessed how military families had to remain be very strong during Kargil War

Actor and host Rannvijay Singha comes from a distinguished military family - his father, Lt Gen (retd) Iqbal Singh Singha, was posted as Colonel in the Poonch-Batalik sector during the 1999 Kargil War. Twenty-six years later, the actor reflects on that pivotal time when Indian armed forces were fighting for the nation. Rannvijay Singha with his father Lt Gen (retd) Iqbal Singh Singha

With five generations serving in the armed forces, Rannvijay shares: “Seeing my grandfather, maternal grandfather, and uncle in uniform made those formative years incredibly impactful. For my family, the fauz (army) was the only way of life. In the 1980s, Punjab was the field area, and by the early 1990s, we were posted to Jammu and Kashmir, where we witnessed action while living in various locations.”

Lt Gen (retd) Iqbal Singh Singha, then posted as Colonel in the Poonch-Batalik sector, with defence minister George Fernandes (Pix courtsey: Rannvijay Singha)

“Kargil Vijay Diwas brings back memories of the first war my generation witnessed firsthand. My father and uncles were directly involved. That’s when I truly understood what it means to be part of something greater than yourself — the meaning of patriotism and our collective consciousness as Indians,” he says emotionally.

During the war, his father was in the combat zone while Rannvijay was at his college boarding (Army Public School, Delhi), with the rest of the family in Hissar. “When war broke out, I rushed home. Those were days filled with anxiety. While we couldn’t communicate directly with Dad, we received periodic updates. I saw how military families had to remain strong so their men could focus on the fight without worrying about home. My responsibility was to motivate children and youth through sports and activities, while senior women mentored young officers’ wives,” he recalls.

Rannvijay Singha with his father Lt Gen (retd) Iqbal Singh Singha(Photo: Facebook)

Rannvijay notes that post-war, families rarely discussed the details. “There are many protocols and confidential matters that simply aren’t talked about. Everyone assumed I would join the Army — I even cleared the SSB (Services Selection Board) — so they wanted me to learn through experience without preconceptions, as partial knowledge can be dangerous.”

He attributes his success to his military upbringing. “I grew up surrounded by people passionate about sports, which led me to develop a love for motorcycles, travel, and adventure sports. When I took a year to explore adventure, that’s when Roadies happened,” he says, referring to his breakthrough on TV popular show.

Reflecting on a pivotal conversation with his father, Rannvijay shares: “I was hesitant when asking my father for advice. He told me I had officer-like qualities but could also serve by spreading awareness about the armed forces. Now, when I participate in the Mhow Infantry Run or bike runs on Kargil Diwas, or motivate youth to join the services, I understand what he meant by ‘serving the army from outside’.”