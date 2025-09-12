‘Karisma Kapoor doesn’t want anything’: Claims her lawyer on inheritance battle with Sunjay Kapur’s wife Priya Sachdev

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Karisma and her children, also rejected Priya Sachdev’s claim that the kids had been allotted Rs.1900 crore. “If the estate is Rs. 30,000 crore and they are only getting Rs. 1900 crore… actually, there are only five class one heirs – mother, 3 children and Priya – why is she not disclosing a will, if it’s genuine. The children are not getting whatever they are getting at the mercy of Mrs Kapur. These are assets of Sunjay Kapur; nobody is doing us a favour. Is Priya Sachdev going to forsake the remaining Rs. 28,000 crore that goes to her, what kind of a rubbish is this? We are trying to fight for the children’s rightful inheritance.”

Actor Karisma Kapoor ’s lawyer has said that she is not seeking any part of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur ’s fortune, and that the legal battle is only to secure the inheritance of her two children, Kiaan and Samaira.

Earlier this week, Priya’s lawyers told the Delhi High Court that Kiaan and Samaira had not been excluded from the will and were set to receive ₹1900 crore. Karisma’s legal team argued that the children had no access to the money since Priya controlled the estate.

Clarifying Karisma’s stand, Jethmalani added, “Karisma Kapoor doesn’t want anything for herself, the entire aim of this litigation is to secure her children in the manner in which her late ex-husband wanted them to be secure, which is as per a trust deed, which dealt with his assets in India, his corporate assets in India, and by and large his assets abroad, for which there was a will, which was never disclosed and neither has been a subject matter of probate, nor is it registered.”

Alongside Karisma’s children, Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, has also filed a suit against Priya. The Delhi High Court has directed Priya to disclose all assets belonging to her late husband. The matter is scheduled to be heard again on October 9.