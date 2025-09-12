Why did Sunjay Kapur not leave first wife Nandita Mahtani anything in his will? 30000 crore inheritance drama explained

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur's inheritance drama has now reached the Delhi High Court. The late businessman's children with actor Karisma Kapoor - Samaira and Kiaan - have accused their stepmother Priya Sachdev of forging their father's will and excluding them. Priya was Sunjay's third wife, whom he married in 2017. Before that, he was married to Karisma from 2003-16. But Sunjay's first marriage was to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in the 90s. However, Nandita is conspicuously absent from the drama unfolding currently. Nandita Mahtani was married to Sunjay Kapur from 1996-2000.

Who is Nandita Mahtani, Sunjay Kapur's first wife?

Born in Delhi in 1976, Nandita is a fashion designer and stylist. She hails from a business family. Her brother Bharat is a businessman, whose 2010 wedding was attended by everyone from Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai to Karan Johar and Harsh Goenka. Her sister Anu is married to billionaire Sanjay Hinduja. Nandita and Sunjay tied the knot in 1996 and were married for four years until their divorce in 2000.

Nandita reportedly dated actor Dino Morea in the 2000s and briefly went out with Ranbir Kapoor. In 2017, she got engaged to Vidyut Jammwal, but the two eventually split up. In 2012, she began her career as a stylist, best known as Virat Kohli's stylist.

Why is Nandita not in Sunjay Kapur's will?

In July, a month after Sunjay's death, Priya produced a document dated March that she claimed was his will. This is being contested by Karisma's children, who claim it's a forgery. Karisma is also not a part of the will, something the actor is not contesting. As per sources, Sunjay had planned to make provisions for only his children and immediate family in his inheritance and not his ex-wives. That is why Karisma and Nandita do not feature in the will. Additionally, Nandita and Sunjay did not have any kids, who would have been part of the inheritance battle.

Apart from Karisma's two children, the late industrialist's mother, Rani Kapur, has also filed a suit against Priya. The court has ordered Priya to disclose all assets of her late husband. The case will be heard next in October.