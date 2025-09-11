Karisma Kapoor's children have no access to 1900 crore Priya Sachdev says they got from Sunjay Kapur's estate: Lawyer

After Karisma Kapoor's children filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court against their father Sunjay Kapur's widow, Priya Sachdev, demanding their rightful share in their estate, Priya's legal team claimed the two had already received ₹1900 crore from the estate. The children's legal team has now countered, saying Samaira and Kiaan - Sunjay and Karisma's kids - do not have access to the said amount. Karisma Kapoor with her children Kiaan and Samaira.

‘No access to ₹ 1900 crore’

On Wednesday, Priya, through her legal team, informed the court that the two children, Samaira Kapur, 20, and Kiaan Raj Kapur, 15, had already received ₹1900 crore from the family trust and asked "what more do they want"? Priya's counsel, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, submitted that though the will was not registered, it wasn't "invalid" and added, "Not as if people are left on streets."

However, as per NDTV, the legal team for Samaira and Kiaan countered that the control of these assets remains with Priya Sachdev, and they have no access to it.

The children have also claimed that the will, presented by Priya Sachdev in July, is forged. “The Plaintiffs submit that the purported will allegedly executed by the Plaintiffs’ father is not a legal and valid document, is forged and fabricated and in any event surrounded by suspicious circumstances. It is for this reason that neither the original of the Alleged Purported Will has been shown to the Plaintiffs nor a copy of the Alleged Purported Will has been provided,” they submitted in the court.

Court asks Priya Sachdev to file list of Sunjay's assets

The court has now asked Priya Sachdev to file a list of all Sunjay Kapur's movable and immovable assets. The matter is now scheduled for a hearing on 9 October.

Sunjay Kapur was married to actor Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 16. Their children, Samaira and Kiaan, were born in 2005 and 2011, respectively. Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017 after a bitter divorce from Karisma. The businessman, who was the chairman and founder of auto manufacturer Sona Comstar, died in June in London after a purported heart attack. Reports say his estate is worth ₹30000 crore.