Kartik Aaryan’s ‘smooth as butter’ moves are the highlight of Diljit Dosanjh-Pitbull’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Title Track

A day ago when the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 announced the collaboration of the year, between Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull for the title track, the internet was stunned. None of us saw this coming and in many ways this was a crossover we didn’t know we needed. In the teaser, we also got a glimpse of Kartik Aaryan aka Rooh Baba’s smooth moves as he moonwalked down the stairs. Well, the track released today and we all knew it would be a total banger. But we had no idea that in a track helmed by megastars such as Diljit and Pitbull, Kartik would emerge as the highlight! Kartik Aaryan slays in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Title Track

That’s right. Netizens cannot get over Kartik’s dance moves, which are truly ‘smooth as butter’. Diljit’s vocals and Pitbull’s rap are gold whereas Neeraj Shridhar’s voice gives us solid nostalgia. Even the ‘hey hari ram’ bit inspired by the viral meme leaves a lasting impression. But Kartik is definitely the star of the show. He has danced his heart out, giving us groovy moves we thought only choreographers can ace. Trust us when we say that the moonwalk down the stairs was just the teaser of this masterclass.

In the comment section below, many fans have praised Kartik and his moves. For instance, one impressed social media user gushed, “Rooh Baba’s Dance moves smoother than Butter🤙🔥 >>>>,” whereas another fan shared, “Smooth like finest butter throughout the entire song.Pat your back from all of us collectively once you deserve all the love and praises for this banger !!” A third comment read: “That "Hay Hari Ram" was epic...🔥 And your dance moves smooth like butter 🔥❤️ rock rooh baba 🤟🏻@kartikaaryan,” while another netizen stated: “The way you killed each n every moves in the entire song! Chartbuster song of the year! 🔥🔥.”

It’s safe to say that Kartik has once again exceeded expectations. All that fans need now, as they wait for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to arrive in theatres on Diwali, is a music video featuring Pitbull and Diljit with Kartik. Just imagine!