Kartik Aaryan smashes records with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, becomes youngest actor to join crore 200 club

Kartik Aaryan has entered the coveted 200-crore club with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. From his breakout roles to becoming one of the most bankable stars in the industry, Kartik's self-made journey has been nothing short of phenomenal and truly inspirational. His impressive journey to crossing the 200-crore mark at the box office has been fueled by a series of successful films, each contributing to his growing popularity and financial success. Movies like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), and Luka Chuppi (2019) highlighted his charm and box-office appeal in the romantic-comedy genre, establishing him as a star with mass appeal. Kartik has now delivered a career-defining moment with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, as the film surpasses the 200 crore mark at the domestic box office, making it one of the year’s biggest blockbusters

However, it was his involvement in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), Satya Prem Ki Katha (2023), and Chandu Champion that showcased his versatility and range as a performer. Collectively, these films brought in more than ₹350 crore at the box office, helping Kartik reach the 200-crore club milestone and cementing his status as one of the most popular young stars in contemporary Hindi cinema — the next superstar to watch!

Kartik has now delivered a career-defining moment with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, as the film surpasses the 200 crore mark at the domestic box office, making it one of the year’s biggest blockbusters. Few young actors have joined this exclusive club, and Kartik’s entry is a remarkable achievement.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh notes, “It’s a great achievement that Kartik’s film has hit the 200-crore mark, and it’s his first film to reach this milestone within just nine days of release. While he has previously delivered a few 100-crore hits, this is the first time he has crossed the ‘Do Sau Paar’ milestone. Kartik’s feat is even more impressive given that the film was released alongside a major competitor, Singham Again. Achieving these numbers despite strong competition is rare — a truly commendable accomplishment. He has received critical acclaim and, most importantly, box office validation, which is crucial in today’s times. Kartik has now entered a different league altogether.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marks Kartik Aaryan's first Diwali release and the biggest opener of his career. The festive timing boosted the film’s success, and Kartik delivered a full-on blockbuster for his fans. The film continues to dominate the box office, despite strong competition from other major releases. Its perfect mix of horror, comedy, and suspense, along with Kartik’s magnetic performance, has resonated with audiences nationwide.

An ecstatic Kartik Aaryan shares, “This is a huge moment in my career. I’m incredibly grateful to audiences and my fans, without whom this wouldn’t have been possible. This milestone belongs to everyone who has been part of my journey. Thank you for celebrating this achievement with me.”

For Kartik Aaryan, this is not just another box office success; it signifies the culmination of years of hard work and rising stardom. With this massive achievement, he has firmly established himself as one of the industry’s most bankable young superstars. Having seen a meteoric rise over the past few years, he is now poised to take on even bigger and more diverse roles in the future.



partnered content*