Kartik Aaryan to perform for FREE at a sangeet ceremony; here’s why

It’s officially shaadi season which means the internet is full of celebrity performances at fancy weddings. We already got a glimpse of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor dancing at Rama Raju Mantena's daughter Netra Mantena’s grand Udaipur wedding. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan also reunited onstage, giving netizens a hit of nostalgia as they grooved to latter’s chartbuster hit O O Jaane Jaana . Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were also snapped attending a wedding recently, but that turned out to be a family function. Well, Kartik Aaryan is now gearing up to perform at a Sangeet ceremony. But for FREE!

This is because Kartik Aaryan is the brother of the bride! That’s right. The Bollywood heartthrob’s doctor sister Kritika Tiwari is getting married soon and the entire family is currently busy prepping for the same. Recently a video of Kartik dancing with the bride on Kajra Re went viral online. This clip was shot at Kritika’s Haldi ceremony. Well, today the actor gave us a glimpse of his performance at the bride’s Sangeet ceremony. Along with a video of him dancing to the title track of his upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri , Kartik shared, “Shaadi mein Free ki performance karwa rahe hai ghar waale. Sangeet Season On #Tikki.”

As expected, Kartik’s smooth as butter dance moves have taken social media by storm. In the comment section of this dance rehearsal, a fan gushed, “BRIDE SIDEE GONNA WIN EASILY HUH 😼,” whereas another comment read, “Paise mangoge toh mummy ki chappal ready 💃🏻💃🏻.” A fan stated, “Family pe star hone ke perks toh hai 😂😂,” whereas another netizens wrote: “Dulhan ki Bhai ki duty on🙈💜💜.” A fan even suggested: “Kal jiju ke joothe lena koki kuki paise milte hai 🙂‍↔️🙈🤪😝💜.”

On the film front, Kartik’s next film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, also starring Ananya Panday, is set to release on December 25.