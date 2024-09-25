Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 doubles down on Diwali release date with new poster: The clash with Singham Again is on!

Darwaza khulega...Iss Diwali! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has confirmed its Diwali release date with a new poster: Set to clash with Singham Again(Photos: Instagram)

It's official. After weeks worth of speculations between when and if one of the two big cinematic placeholders for Diwali would be backing down, what appears to be the case is that a clash — probably one for the ages — has been penciled into everyone's rosters. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will definitely be hitting theatres this Diwali, as will Singham Again.

Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri and other key players from the horror comedy took to their respective social media handles to share the freshest update from their film. The poster, true to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa universe's murky aesthetic, features a tightly bounded, padlocked door with an iron '3' atop it. The caption to the posts read, "Darwaza Khulega… Iss Diwali #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 🤙🏻 👻 #BhoolBhulaiyaa3ThisDiwali".

While a specific date is yet to be disclosed, the film is most likely to hit theatres on the first weekend of November, and will thus be directly clashing with Rohit Shetty's cop universe magnum opus, Singham Again.

To catch you up on the clash drama, reports had been doing the rounds of the internet about the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 approaching the makers of Singham Again to request for a postponement in the release of the latter. Around the same time, there were also reports of the makers of the cop drama actually considering a postponement considering the mammoth success of the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led Stree 2. Though it is valid that a clash of this scale may considerably impact the final numbers of the respective projects, both parties seem very convinced about their films. And so a Diwali clash it's going to be.

As a matter of fact, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee, in a conversation with Mid-Day, cleared how though a clash is not the ideal scenario, he is incredibly confident with what they are creating. He said, "It’s a business decision between producers, and I am just the director. Singham Again’s team is insisting on a Diwali release. Clashes are never a good idea. I know that we had announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s release date a year in advance, but what can we do? I’ve always maintained that a good film doesn’t need a date to work. I’m the last person to get involved in box-office numbers and release dates. These are decisions and numbers calculated by producers and distributors".

Conversely, an insider has also confirmed for us that Singham Again too, will very much be sticking to its Diwali release. "It is going to be a Diwali release for Singham Again. The team is not in the mood to change anything. Also, the trailer launch is expected to take place on either October 2 or 3", they shared.

So what's it going to be for you — Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 or Singham Again?