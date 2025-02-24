Khushi Kapoor on mother Sridevi's 7th death anniversary: I can’t be like her even in 100 years

It’s been seven years since Sridevi, one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, passed away. On her death anniversary today, her younger daughter, actor Khushi Kapoor recalls, “My mom gave her all to acting, starting when she was barely four.” Actor Khushi Kapoor

The 24-year-old adds, “My sister (actor Janhvi Kapoor) and I are very proud of her, and she will always play a huge part in our lives.”

Khushi, who recently made her theatrical debut with Loveyapa, shares, “When I saw myself on the big screen for the first time, I missed her a lot.”

Addressing how people often compare her to Sridevi, she says, “I can’t be like my mom even in the next 100 years. She was made of a different mould; they don’t make artistes like her anymore.”

Sharing her most vivid memory of her mother, Khushi says, “I remember accompanying her to New York for English Vinglish (2012). She had to perform a dance sequence in a chiffon saree, and she was shivering because of the cold, but she completed the scene to perfection. She simply adored her craft.”