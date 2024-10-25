Kiara Advani in talks for a comedy film? Netizens remember Indoo Ki Jawani, say ‘still regret wasting 2 hours’

In her decade-long career as an actor, Kiara Advani has dabbled in several genres. She played an innocent young girl in love opposite Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh (2019), won Best Supporting Actress award for Good Newwz (2019), made us fall in love with her chemistry with now husband Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah (2021) and left quite an impact with her performance in Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023). Well, what’s next? If latest rumours are to be believed, Kiara is apparently in talks with Dinesh Vijan, filmmaker and founder of Maddock Films. Is it for the next film in the horror comedy Stree universe? Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in Indoo Ki Jawani

No! Kiara is not taking Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy franchise forward in any way. Instead, reports suggest that the actor might star in a standalone comedy by the production house. Isn’t that interesting? Well, netizens don’t seem to think so. Soon after the news surfaced on the internet, many social media users shared their opinion on Kiara’s casting. For instance, one internet user suggested: “Standalone? They should watch indoo ki jawani first.” Agreeing to this point, a fan revealed, “I watched it recently and I still regret wasting those 2 hours 😭.”

Netizens react to Kiara Advani's rumoured comedy film

Indoo Ki Jawani, Kiara’s 2020 comedy drama, did not do well at the box office and received mixed to negative reviews on release. Another internet user chimed in and shared, “I watched it a few years back and still regret it. My brain cells died.” Meanwhile, many others connected Kiara’s rumoured next film to Alia Bhatt’s recent visit to the Maddock office. One such social media user joked, “So Aloo was there to steal this one?,” while another comment read: “Ye bhi Maddock pahaunch gayi? Goshhh!”

Apart from this rumoured comedy film, Kiara has her hands full with many exciting projects. She will reunite with Ram Charan in their upcoming Telugu film Game Changer, is shooting for War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and has also been roped in for action film Toxic alongside Kannada actor ‘Rocking Star’ Yash. Kiara will also share the screen for the first time ever with Ranveer Singh in Don 3. Some time back, there were rumours suggesting that Kiara and Ranbir Kapoor might take the Dhoom franchise forward with Dhoom 4. But netizens were far from pleased. Let's wait for the actor to confirm.