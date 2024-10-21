Kiara Advani trolled for not knowing South languages and states; netizens say ‘her real name is Alia so makes sense’

Like aam janta, celebrities often make mistakes in life. They move on, focus on their careers and eventually the public forgets. But sometimes, their past returns to haunt them. Remember when Alia Bhatt got one GK question wrong on Karan Johar’s chat show? Till date, fans remember that episode quite clearly. Well, an old video of another Alia has now resurfaced, which has sent the internet into a frenzy. We are talking about Kiara Advani, who changed her name from Alia to Kiara after making her acting debut. She is being brutally trolled for this old interview from 2019, where the actor fumbled while naming South Indian states and languages. Kiara Advani and Ram Charan's old video from a 2019 interview has resurfaced

In 2019, while promoting their Telugu action film Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Kiara and Ram Charan graced Rana Daggubati’s talk show. During their fun chat, Rana asked Kiara if she knows the states and languages of South. When Ram prodded her to name them, Kiara said Telangana and Karnataka confidently, but had some difficulty saying ‘Andhra Pradesh’. Rana had to give her a hint to guess Tamil Nadu. But when he asked her which state is the language Malayalam from, Kiara was dumbstruck. The actor is now being trolled for the same, with many comparing her moment of error to Alia’s infamous rapid round.

On this Reddit thread, one social media user stated: “She is showing off her low IQ. Being an Indian and not knowing our own states and their languages is shameful. Kiara, it doesn’t look cute. You look dumb and stupid here!,” while another netizen claimed, “Her original name was Alia, what do you expect?” Another internet user quipped, “I genuinely don't know what these kids do during their time studying in some of the best schools in India. Matlab yeh toh government school wala backbencher bhi keh sakta hai (me). Funny thing is, one of the biggest films of her career is a sequel for the remake of a malayalam movie lmao,” whereas a comment read: “Well her real name is Alia so makes sense.”

On the film front, Kiara will reunite with Ram next year on the silver screen in their much-awaited Telugu political action drama Game Changer. Are you excited to see them together?