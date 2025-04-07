⁠‘Don’t forget what a f**king hypocrite you are’: Kim called out by Khloe, Kris on her parenting double standards

Chalk it down to a difference in parenting styles or just sisters being sisters, a recent clip from The Kardashians has been gaining quite some traction among fans as it shows Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian butting heads over, what we can best describe as a parenting issue. What's more, momager Kris Jenner is stepping in to side with Khloe with the latter categorically labelling Kim as a "hypocrite". Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner call out Kim Kardashian for being a "hypocrite" when it comes to parenting

In a mid-episode byte, Kim can be seen explaining North's whereabouts: "North is in China with her dad and she's performing with him but you know she is still my baby, so she calls me for everything". The scene cuts to Kim on video call with North exclaiming, "It is six in the morning! You went to bed at two in the morning, bugs, you only slept four hours!".

Now while Khloe doesn't interrupt Kim checking in with her eldest, she has the daggers out for her sister in her own byte for The Kardashians: "You're the one that, not even a year ago, is fighting with me for saying goodnight to my child, and you are on the phone with North, for a couple hours".

Sure enough, the scene cuts to the throwback clips where Kim can be seen aggressively schooling Khloe on maintaining a healthy distance from her children every now and then. "Get away from your kids!", Kim can be seen screaming which Khloe attempts to cut with a curt "Okay"; and then the golden words from Kimmy — "Live your f**king life!".

it's at this point that Kris steps into the very obviously lopsided advice which Kim had dished out, not in the least matching up with her own approach. "We have spent more than half of the trip, on the phone with your children, You gave her so much sh*t, for checking in with her kids", said Kris. Khloe immediately adds, "For three minutes. Like I made sure they were short 'cause I didn't wanna be rude".

But Kim being Kim says it as she sees it, "Honestly, you'd freak out"; "She's in China! You wouldn't even let your kids go to another country without you", she scoffs in her mid-episode byte.

Now just to clear things up, Khloe doesn't have absolutely anything against little Northie. In a separate The Kardashians byte, she explains, "Kim talking to her daughter, doesn't bother me. Of course you should talk to your child. But girl, don't forget what a f**king hypocrite you are".

Fans for one, are also team Khloe. Comments expressing the same read: "Always team Khloe. She’s the only real one.", "I’m glad Kris stood up for Khloe 🙌🏼", "Khloe is a great mommy 🔥 and has it together! Kim also needs to stop talking like Kourtney lol", "Not a Kardashian fan but #teamKhloe on this one" and "Kim knows now how hypocritical she was and can be.. it’s always funny when she concedes 😂".

Coming back to the argument, Kim attempts to shut down it down by sarcastically declaring, "I'm a hypocrite, you got me", but Kris is the one who says what's on everyone's minds: "Just don't be an a**hole!"

Who do you think is in the right here?