South Korean agencies are known for cultivating glossy, but tightly-controlled images for their stars. Yet the first half of the year witnessed some of the biggest icons exiting their big label agencies in favour of renewed, independent career paths. Here are a few of the most surprising shifts: Kim Se-jeong to Yong Jun-hyung: A look at K-stars' agency shake-up!

Lee Hi

R&B vocalist Lee Hi parted ways with DUOVER Entertainment on March 6, concluding her approximately two-year partnership with the agency after her exclusive contract expired. Although media reports speculated about internal management issues at the agency, both Lee Hi and DUOVER officially stated that the departure resulted solely from the contract's conclusion.

Song Hye-kyo

After 14 years with United Artists Agency, veteran actress Song Hye-kyo concluded her long-running partnership with the company on June 26 as both sides mutually agreed not to renew her exclusive contract. Best known for global hit shows such as Descendants of the Sun and The Glory, her departure marked the end of one of the Korean entertainment industry's longest-standing actor-agency relationships.

Hyun A

Another major change came on 10 April 2026, wh mutually ended her exclusive contract with AT AR redefining the image of female soloists with chart- Bubble Pop! (2011) and I'm Not Cool (2021), she remain industry's most influential performers. Following the annument, attention has turned to where the singer will continue her career next.

Kim Se-jeong

On 23 March 2026, singer and actress Kim Se-jeong concluded her long association with Jellyfish Entertainment after her exclusive contract expired. Although the agency described it as the end of a 10-year partnership, Kim later reflected on leaving after 12 years, counting her trainee period with the company. Best known for the shows, School 2017 and Business Proposal, she later signed with BH Entertainment to begin a new chapter in her career.

Yong Jun-hyung

The singer-songwriter also parted ways with his agency in 2026, choosing to continue his career independently. The former K-pop boy band HIGHLIGHT member remains known as a prolific songwriter, producer, and solo artist. His departure reflects a growing trend of established Korean

entertainers pursuing independent management after the end of their agency contracts.

Jung Woo

After eight years with BH Entertainment, actor Jung Woo concluded his exclusive contract with the agency on March 31. Known for his breakout role in Reply 1994 and acclaimed performances across television and film, he left on good terms, with BH Entertainment expressing gratitude for their years together and wishing him success in his future endeavors.