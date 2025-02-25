Kim Taehyung’s latest sneak peek into military life is making fans weak in the knees; call him ‘sweat and swagger’

BTS fans know that when it comes to catching glimpses of the members' lives, it's those little insider moments they share that keep us hanging on. And as the winter chill drags on with minimal updates, V (Kim Taehyung) just dropped some seriously thirsty photos from his military enlistment that have our hearts racing. Kim Taehyung shares enlistment pics

Taking to Instagram, Tae treated fans to a sneak peek of his military life, and boy, did he deliver. In a series of photos, we see him dressed in his military uniform — looking effortlessly handsome as he sits on a wooden bench, soaking in the surroundings. In a few other snaps, Taehyung flashes his million-dollar smile while holding a bouquet of flowers. One picture shows him posing amidst flowers at night, and in another, he’s captured alongside his team.

But wait, there's more. The thirst trap went next level when Taehyung shared some mirror selfies showcasing his buffed-up physique. Not to mention, he also posted a gym selfie from one of his workout sessions, proving that he's been taking his enlistment seriously. And in typical Taehyung style, he captioned the post with a message that only added to the charm: “Sergeant Kim is here to report that he's alive! it's D-107. I'll see you healthily and while taking care of myself after preparing once the fearsome winter passes by, in the warm spring! (Man bowing deeply emoji).”

Naturally, fans were losing their minds over these steamy updates. “Buff Taehyung took his enlistment seriously,” one fan remarked, while another wrote, “Sweat and swagger, courtesy of V!” The comments only grew thirstier, with one saying, “Sergeant Kim can be cute & hot at the same time. 107 days till discharge.” Another fan added, “I cannot focus on his face! Ifykyk.” Of course, the comments got even more dramatic (and hilarious) as one fan declared, “Truly the most handsome, the hottest, the one who deserves the world, the most shining, the most gorgeous, the most ethereal, the most stunning, the most perfect, even the sexiest, the one and only KIM TAEHYUNG.” One more fan simply wrote, “That’s my husband,” and another added, “Wow! I would really love to see Taehyung in an action or martial arts movie.”

In summary, Taehyung has us all weak in the knees and counting down the days until he's back on stage. Until then, we’ll just be over here trying (and failing) to focus on anything* other than his jaw-dropping visuals.