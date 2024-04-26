King joins force with global pop star Jason Derulo for a summer anthem Bumpa

India's pop superstar, King, and international sensation Jason Derulo, known for his chart-topping hits, have teamed up to deliver this year's biggest party anthem, 'Bumpa'. King, who soared to fame with India's most streamed song, "Maan Meri Jaan," gave this romantic anthem a refreshing spin in a massive collaboration with Nick Jonas, earning worldwide acclaim. Now, Jason Derulo, celebrated for smash hits like "Jiggle," "Swalla,"and "Take You Dancing," joins forces with King. Together, they are set to release the year's most electrifying party anthem. King and Jason Derulo team up for Bumpa

"Bumpa" features an infectious energy and Jason Derulo's dynamic dance moves, alongside King’s signature swagger, all of which promise to turn it into the ultimate summer banger. Shot in Barcelona, the music video showcases both artists with a talented group of dancers, adding to the song's unmissable vibe. Choreographed by the French duo Les Twins, who have also worked with global superstars Beyoncé and Jason Derulo, this track will definitely have you grooving like there's no tomorrow.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

King shares his excitement about the collaboration, "Working with Jason on ‘Bumpa’ was an incredible journey of creating a global dance anthem from India. I'm all set to dive into uncharted territory with fresh sounds and music, and ‘Bumpa’ is just the start. Collaborating with Jason was amazing, and looking to bring the house down with this banger track!”

Jason Derulo further adds, "'Bumpa' has been an incredible experience. King and I co-wrote the song, blending our languages and styles to ensure the vibe connects with listeners worldwide. I'm eager to see India and the rest of the world groove to our creation."

With "Bumpa," King and Jason Derulo aim to captivate audiences worldwide, promising an unforgettable dance experience. The song releases today under Warner Music India and will be available on all streaming platforms. Get ready to groove to the biggest summer party anthem of the year!