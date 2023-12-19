Singer-Rapper King: I never sit with people I have to pretend with

Singer-Rapper King is enjoying all the limelight coming his way owing to his career, however, he does not like to show off or pretend like a “celebrity.” “I am a celebrity (laughs) but I like to stay grounded. That’s why I never like to sit at a place or in the company of people, where I have to pretend something. I do not like showing off,” shares the singer-rapper, who has been on an India tour and performed in Ahmedabad on December 17 . Singer-rapper King has been on an India tour.

And that’s the reason he does not enjoy industry parties where he has to conform to "society's ways”. Explaining it further, he says, “I don’t really like going to parties where I have to speak in English, hold a glass of champagne and discuss things that everyone else is discussing. There, you see people who talk to you like everybody else. And it’s difficult to make out if they actually mean what they say. Isliye main ye sab avoid karta hun.”

Does he feel that the industry is full of people who live a fake life? Maan Meri Jaan singer does not outrightly reject the argument, however he mentions that there is a section, which lives a real life. “People who are running this industry and have been here for years are just like us. They do not have any air about them. You can behave however you want in front of them and speak whatever language you are comfortable with. But the ones who are still struggling to make their way into it have a very pretentious behaviour,” he points out.

King says he is “happy” to hang out with the ones who are running this industry as he does not have to fake anything in front of them. “Wo 5-10 per cent hain bss aur main un hi me se hu. I don’t meet the rest because I cannot relate with them,” he adds.

He remains humble despite his songs ruling the charts. And that he says is because of the people he keeps around him. “Even if my songs are trending on number 1, I am humble enough to take it all in and then go back to the studio to create better music. I don’t let success get to my head. And that’s also because the kind of people I keep with me. My friends celebrate my success but they also keep me grounded. I couldn’t have been what I am without them. I am like an excited child who goes to his people, tell them about his dream and together we make it work,” he tells us.

While success does not affect him, he does not get bothered by criticism as well. “I don’t take stress because people who are criticising me should first achieve what I already have (achieved),” he ends