King on collab with Alan Walker: It’s fantastic to find a brother in an artiste; would love to work with him again

After musicians Nick Jonas, KSHMR and Jason Derulo, musician King recently collaborated with Alan Walker on a single. Talking about the experience of working with the Norwegian DJ on Story of a Bird, and his love for international collabs, King says, “The best part about collaborating with international artistes is that we get to explore different sonic worlds. When the collaborator comes from a space outside of India, their ears are used to very different kind of musicality and the fun is to find my space for Indian melodies in these international sounding soundscapes.” King with Alan Walker

Though King didn’t get to spend a lot of time with Alan Walker this time around and they were only busy working on the track, King already has his plans for the future sorted: “It’s fantastic to find a brother in an artiste who is inspiring. Next time he is in India, I will make sure we hang out more. I might take him around Delhi. I told Alan something not a lot of people know. I have always been a fan and I had worked on a Faded refix back in 2018 that I have not been able to play to him yet.”

Already hopeful for another collab with the world-leading DJ, King says working with him was a treat: “This was one of the fastest projects I worked on. Alan’s team was super hardworking, round the clock. It took me a day to come up with the writing.”

Earlier, King has collaborated with many international artistes including Nick Jonas, Jason Derulo, Gucci Mane and KSHMR, among others. He has also worked with Indian musicians Diljit Dosanjh and Yo Yo Honey Singh. Some of his most popular songs include Maan Meri Jaan, Tu Aake Dekh Le, Legends, Bumpa and Tu Jaane Na Piya, among others.