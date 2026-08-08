KKR all-rounder Ramandeep Singh ties knot with Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actor Charlie Chauhan; Arshdeep, Naman and Jay attend

Cricketer Ramandeep Singh and actor Charlie Chauhan entered into a blissful bond during a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony that was attended by family members, close friends, fellow cricketers and personalities from the television industry.

KKR all-rounder Ramandeep Singh ties knot with Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actor Charlie Chauhan during an intimate ceremony (Instagram)

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Posting their wedding photo in a collaborative Instagram post they wrote: “8 years of us, and finally… forever.” In the videos and photos going viral on social media, they can be seen tying the knot as per a traditional wedding at a Gurudwara.

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{{^usCountry}} All-rounder Ramandeep plays for Punjab in domestic cricket and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while Charlie is known for television shows Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and Best Friends Forever. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All-rounder Ramandeep plays for Punjab in domestic cricket and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while Charlie is known for television shows Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and Best Friends Forever. {{/usCountry}}

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Among those spotted at the celebrations were India pacer Arshdeep Singh, Mumbai Indians batter Naman Dhir, Mumbai Indians fast bowler Ashwini Kumar and Punjab cricketer Jassinder Singh.

Actor Jay Bhanushali shared a picture from the wedding celebrations on his Instagram Story. Arshdeep too took to Instagram to post their photograph and wish them.

Photos posted by actor Jay Bhanushali

Their friends and well-wishers from cricket, the entertainment sector and fans wished the couple. Cricketers Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, R Ashwin and others took to social media to congratulate the couple on Instagram.

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Actor Nandish Sandhu posted, “Congratulations. Wish you both a beautiful life.” Actor Arti Singh, with lots of heart emojis, wrote, “Congratulations wishing your lifetime happiness and togetherness.” Singer Richa Sharma and others wished them on social media. Their post suggested that they were in a relationship for eight years before the D-Day.

Ramandeep made his T20I debut for India on November 13, 2024 and has played two matches so far. He was part of the KKR’s IPL championship-winning squad in 2024. Besides TV shows, Charlie also appeared on MTV Roadies and the dance reality show Nach Baliye.