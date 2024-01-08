Kriti Sanon: I want to focus on living in the moment a lot more in 2024

After bagging a national award for her performance in Mimi last year, actor Kriti Sanon is gearing up for another great year in 2024. With 3 releases already lined up, including Do Patti in which she will be donning both the producer and the actor’s hats. “I am really looking forward to 2024. There are 3 films that I have almost completed and will release this year. It will start with a really quirky love story with Shahid releasing in February. It is the first time we are coming together and I think we have a crackling chemistry. Then, there is The Crew with Bebo and Tabu ma’am. I had a blast shooting with them and I cannot wait for the audience to see us together. Thirdly, there is Do Patti, which is my first production, and it will be releasing on OTT sometime this year. It is full of very different films and characters,” she tells us. Kriti Sanon personal and professional goals 2024

“It has been a fulfilling journey creatively, wearing two hats at the same time and being creatively involved in the whole process of the making of the film apart from being an actor,” she expresses, highlighting the unique experience of donning the producer’s cap for her upcoming Do Patti, along with acting herself in the project. “As an actor, you are more involved in your character, whereas in this film, I have thoroughly enjoyed it being just an idea of collaborating and then turning it into a script, going through various drafts, music and every other aspect of the journey of a film. The whole reason why I also wanted to start producing is because I felt creatively inclined towards filmmaking,” the 33-year-old further adds.

Sanon feels that it’s the people around you who make things easy in such situations. “But when I was a producer off set, I could look at it as a whole film instead of being in a particular emotion as an actor. It’s very important to have the correct set of people with you to manage both hats. I have always been extremely curious and fascinated by every aspect of being a producer. I think films have the power to influence and impact in a big way,” the actor says.

Reflecting on her National Award win last year, Sanon acknowledges its impact, saying, “National award is the highest order of validation that anyone can get in India. To receive it after just a decade in the industry, it gave me a lot of confidence in my own craft and potential, to also take risks and push the envelope,” adding, “I look at my journey ahead in a very different way. There is a sense of security and calm, but with that there is also a sense of hunger and restlessness to do more and do things that I haven’t done before.”

Commenting on the industry landscape before she releases her maiden as a producer, Sanon observes and shares, “Currently, seeing the box office perform the way it has been performing in the last one year, the kind of films that have done really well and they have made business and how. Theatres are back and are not going anywhere, which is great news. Digitally also, a lot of films have done well. The common factor has been the content which is the king in all cases. If you give audiences something unique or larger than life experiences that gets them entertained is what they are looking for. Mediocrity has no space at this point,” adding that she does not think differently if a film is going on OTT or the theatres. “Every film has its own audience, some work on OTT while some in theatres, but a good film finds its audience.”

Looking ahead towards 2024, Sanon shares her personal aspirations for the coming year. “I don’t believe in making resolutions but in 2024, I want to focus on living in the moment a lot more. I am an overthinker, so that’s something I want to control. Spend quality time with my family and have a life beyond my work, because in the last year, I had forgotten about that as I was working back to back,” the actor tells us, continuing that she wants to emphasise a shift towards quality over quantity, “Professionally, I want to grow as an actor and focus more on quality work than quantity, and take it easy.”