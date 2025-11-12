Kriti Sanon reveals why Hrithik Roshan once called her at 2 am, Vicky Kaushal remembers practicing Ek Pal Ka Jeena

Two actors who have never worked together, but netizens are sure they’ll make a good looking pair, are Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal. While they are yet to be signed for a film together, Twinkle Khanna and Kajol managed to bring the two together for their chat show. On the next episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle , Vicky and Kriti will join the hosts for a fun chat about movies, love and everything in between. We already know new father and Katrina Kaif’s husband Vicky’s stance on ‘good sex is more important than good conversation’. Well, in a segment of the episode, Kriti and Vicky also talked about one of their mutual favourite actors — Hrithik Roshan.

Back in 2014, Kriti Sanon began her journey as an actor opposite Tiger Shroff with Heropanti . Around the same time, she once received a phone call from her teenage crush Hrithik Roshan at 2 am in the night. Remembering the same, Kriti shared, “The only person whose posters I’ve had in my room was Hrithik Roshan. And, when Heropanti released, I remember, Tiger had kept a screening for him specifically, and I didn’t know about it. And I’m sleeping, and at 2 am, my phone buzzed, and there was an unknown number. And, I went on Truecaller, and it said Hrithik Roshan. It took me some time to even understand he was calling. Then I waited for morning and called him back.”

Vicky Kaushal also had an interesting Hrithik Roshan story: “So I was, still am, such a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan. When his first film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, came out, everybody, every kid in the country, was mad about him. And, I got to know my dad is working with him. Till then, I had never asked ki papa mujhe isse milwa do, mujhe pata bhi nahi hota tha filmset kya hota hai, kaise hota hai.” Vicky went on to share, “I was in the tenth standard, I still remember, and I was like, ‘Can I get to meet him?’ And he played a trick on me, I don’t know for what reason, he was like, ‘Yaar par woh toh unhi baccho se milta hai jinko Ek Pal Ka Jeena karna aata hai.’ Mai teen din se rehearsal kiye jaa raha hun ki main Hrithik sir se milunga, woh bolenge karke dikhao, mai karke dikha dunga aur woh mere pyaar mei padd jayenge. That day, when I had gone on set, he was very sweet, and we clicked pictures.”

This Two Much episode starring Vicky and Kriti is set to release tomorrow, on Thursday.