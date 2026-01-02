Kriti Sanon steps into 2026 with her 20th Hindi film, Cocktail 2: Every film is so different…

She’s ushering in the new year, still basking in the success of her 2025 film Tere Ishk Mein. For Kriti Sanon, it fetched her not just good reviews for her performance, but also big box office results. In 2026, she looks forward to her 20th Hindi film release after making her debut with Heropanti (2014) - Cocktail 2. Kriti Sanon

Point it out to her, and she exclaims, “Is it?! I always miss out (on such milestones), thank you for letting me know!” As an actor, does the success of her last film put pressure on her, that her next should replicate or surpass the last one anyhow? She denies, “No, I don’t take that pressure. Every film is so different, you cannot expect everything to kind of pull the same kind of audiences.”

Tere Ishk Mein was a passionate love story which sparked conversation about toxic love, whereas Cocktail 2, co starring Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna is touted to be a modern rom-com. “Cocktail 2 has a very different audience from TIM. All you can do is work hard, and with all your honesty. You need to give every film your best. Everything beyond that is not in our hands, because there are so many other factors that affect the fate of a film at the box office. So I don’t want to take that pressure. I don’t give that pressure to my filmmakers too. Rather, I just enjoy the process. I am excited.”