Kubbra Sait on visiting Prayagraj: Maha Kumbh is a spiritual fair, beyond religion and region

Actor Kubbra Sait recently visited the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and soaked in festive vibes.

“Being there and feeling different energies, and being with people from all over the globe, is a feeling beyond description. We get to see one India, one world at a place. Once you take a dip in the Ganga, you are full of gratitude. It has nothing to do with religion or which part of the country you come from. It’s a spiritual fair! Anyone who has a hunger of knowledge, curiosity, and energy must go there,” she tells us.

Kubbra Sait with her gang of girls!(Instagram/kubbrasait)

Explaining what drew her there, Sait adds, “This will happen once in my lifetime, and it’s something that is not divisive, but unifying in nature. We talk so much about unity, and when you get such an opportunity, then you need to embrace it. It is an opportunity where you get to feel from within — not from the mind.”

The actor, who has projects such as The Trial (2023) and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (2020) to her credit, agrees that there are too many people around and it’s chaotic, but “wahan apko shanti mil jaati hai, which is amazing.”

Meeting with sadhus and nagas was a different experience for her. “It was very new for me. I have only seen them in photos and videos, but here I saw them up close and personally. I had an opportunity to meet them, and the kind of tapasya they have done is incredible. It was a great learning experience, and I am still integrating the trip.”

Being from the glamour industry came in handy for her. “I found immense love and respect. I went to the Kinnar Akhara (transgender ascetic group), but it was closed, and they were not letting me in. So, a fan came forward and told them I am the one who played Kukku (a transgender character in the OTT series Sacred Games), and I was allowed in. So, I got the entry because of my work. Also, I am so grateful to the policemen, government, and volunteers who are helping people achieve their dream,” Sait adds.

During her three-day trip with a group of girls, she also visited the Sita Samahit Sthal (Bhadhoi district). “The divinity and energy it had is beyond explanation,” she says as she signs off.