World Chocolate Day Special| Kubbra Sait: Chocolates are a mood lifter

Chocolates are an integral part of life for many people, and Kubbra Sait couldn’t agree more with the emotion. On World Chocolate Day, a fellow chocolate lover tells us that she has felt connected with the delicacy since childhood. “While growing up, if you have been a good kid and are getting good grades, chocolate for me always used to be like a treat. Chocolate was the reward that my mum used to give me each time I did something good. Chocolate is so indulging, I feel like I have grown with chocolate,” says the actor, who was last seen in The Trial (2023). Kubbra Sait on World Chocolate Day

Ask her what kind of chocolates she prefers to eat and Sait shares, “Dark chocolate with nuts has become my level of sophistication now. But earlier also, I always used to choose a roasted almond or fruit and nut over plain chocolate. Now, chocolate is not about how sweet it is, it is more about how rich it is in cocoa. I don’t have a sweet tooth as such, but it’s about the flavour and richness. I never liked white chocolate. I prefer having the crunchy one and not the gooey chocolate, I love nuts in it.”

“I feed myself well now. It’s about the quality instead of quantity now. Even if I am having a little piece, the chocolate should be of good quality. Chocolate is a mood lifter. I try to eat a piece of dark chocolate when I am feeling low, I enjoy it. I still sometimes eat gems like the good old times - picking my favourite colours, sucking it, and then eating the chocolate part. I love eating them by layers. You don’t need one day for anything good. I will eat chocolates the whole year and not just for that one day, I feel the same for all special days. Chocolate makes me happy, everyday can be a chocolate day,” the 40-year old further adds, highlighting that she doesn’t need a specific day to relish chocolates.

Recalling her trips to New York and Belgium, the actor tells us that visiting chocolate factories has been a major part of outings. “I went to the chocolate factory in Belgium, it was the most amazing experience. It was a bliss and fascinating. I learned there how chocolates were made using the best milk from cows. The cow was one of the most expensive commodities and a mark of wealth in earlier times. The richer the chocolate, the better the milk in it is. I even visited the chocolate factory in New York. I tried a chocolate martini there, it was such an interesting concept. There was a huge beautiful hot chocolate fountain right in the middle,” she reveals, in her excited voice.

Sait works out everyday but its a double motivation for her when she binges on chocolates. “I anyway workout everyday but I focus is on my abs more whenever I have had chocolates on that day. I don’t go very hard on myself, but the aim is to enjoy and relish it more and more,” she says, adding that she wants to attend a chocolate or cake baking workshop someday in the future. “There are so many options of chocolate dishes these days, but I don’t like overdoing it so I prefer eating a raw OG chocolate instead of the too much sweet delicacies made using it. But yes, I would surely love to attend some workshop to learn how to make a chocolate or cake, I have never tried it before, I don’t even know how to operate an oven.”