Kumar Sanu's ₹50 Crore Defamation Suit: Bombay High Court issues Gag Order; Singer: I am grateful to the court

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted ad-interim relief to Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu in his ₹50 crore defamation suit filed against his ex-wife, Rita Bhattacharya, in December 2025. Singer Kumar Sanu

Speaking to us singer Kumar Sanu said, “I am deeply grateful to the Hon’ble Bombay High Court and my advocate Sana Raees Khan for protecting my dignity. My reputation is the result of years of dedication and my family should never have had to suffer because of the defamatory statements that affected my reputation and our dignity.”

Reacting on the order, Kumar’s lawyer Sana Raees Khan adds, “We are happy with the development and grateful to the Hon’ble Bombay High Court as this order protects Kumar Sanu’s reputation that he built with decades of hard work and public trust in him. We have always had and will continue to have faith our judiciary. The decision clearly reinforces the fact that dignity and reputation are legally protected rights.”

​Rita’s advocate, Atif Noor Hasan Shaikh, appeared in court on Wednesday and urged the bench to refer the matter for mediation, arguing that it would “sub-serve their interest.” Addressing Rita’s absence from the hearing, Advocate Atif stated, “It’s a subjudice matter and Rita Bhattacharya respects the honourable court and will remain present on the next date.” He further added: “Her reply and all supporting evidence will be placed before the court through due process as she has full faith in the judicial process and is confident that the truth will prevail. For the sake of Kumar Sanu and their three sons Jesee, Zicco and Jaan Bhattacharya, she is also open to exploring an amicable resolution, including mediation, as requested by court.”

​A gag order was passed in favour of Sanu, restraining Bhattacharya and several independent media houses from writing, speaking, posting, publishing, or disseminating any allegedly defamatory, false, or slanderous statements regarding the singer or his family in any form or medium.

​Speaking last month, Rita confirmed that the lawsuit stemmed from allegations she made during a September podcast, where she claimed that Kumar has not been in touch with the family for 31 years. Regarding the podcast, Rita said: “In September, I got a podcast offer. I informed him via his team that I was going for it, but I got no answer. So, I went ahead and answered the questions asked, and I think that hurt him.”

​Sanu, who separated from Bhattacharya in 1994 and finalized their divorce in 2001, is seeking ₹50 crore in damages. He alleges that she has repeatedly circulated false imputations against him through social media and interviews, thereby harming his reputation and goodwill.