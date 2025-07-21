Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi BTS: Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan’s reunion gets a louder cheer than Mihir-Tulsi

After 25 long years, one of television’s most iconic and beloved soap operas is returning to our screens with the same star cast that won us over originally. Yes, Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is all set to release on July 29 with fresh stories, but the same sanskaar. Well, Smriti Irani’s first look as Tulsi Virani, and a tour of her sasural Shanti Niketan, have already hit fans with a wave of nostalgia. So you can only imagine how much the excitement increased amongst fans when makers dropped a behind the scenes video starring almost the entire team, including lead star Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Virani. But more than Mihir and Tulsi, fans are excited to see THESE actors together again. Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Smriti Irani and Mihir Virani won millions of hearts as Tulsi and Mihir when Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi premiered in 2000. But the other cast members also managed to make a permanent place in the audience's hearts. Two such actors were Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan, who played Karan Virani and Nandini Virani on the show and went on to tie the knot in real life in 2004. Seeing them together in this viral behind the scenes video from the upcoming show has the internet screaming with delight.

In the comment section below, one such fan shared, “Karan and Nandini still look as fresh and timeless as they did 20 years ago. Haven’t changed a bit! 😍,” whereas another wrote, “Eagerly waiting to see hiten gauri as my favorite karan nandini again 😍👏.” Another comment read, “Super excited for Hiten-Gauri's comeback as Karan-Nandini ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” whereas a netizen stated, “wow my favorite jodi Hiten Gauri look so gorgeous Masha Allah 😍❤️ so excited to watch my favorite jodi Hiten Gauri as Karan Nandini ❤️.”

Another character fans are happy to welcome back is Ketki Dave as Daksha Virani. Remember her iconic dialogue ‘Ara ra’? Rejoicing her return, a fan shared, “That aara ra...was just so nostalgic,” whereas another wrote, ““AA RA RA” that one sound defined my childhood evenings… I barely understood the plot as a kid, but every time she said “arara ra”it was the highlight of the show for me 👏i hope the show delivers value, and leaves a positive impact 🙌 i must everything looks very promising so far 🔥 @ektarkapoor @balajitelefilmslimited.”

Who are you most excited to see again when Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returns to television?