Lady Gaga finally opens up about Joker: Folie à Deux's failure: 'People sometimes just don't like some things'

Lady Gaga, who stars as Harley Quinn —the titular villain's partner in crime — in Joker: Folie à Deux, has finally broken her silence on the film's reception, which included negative reviews and a disappointing theatrical run. Lady Gaga played the role of Harley quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux,

"People just sometimes don't like some things. It’s that simple. And I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it. And you keep going even if something didn’t connect in the way that you intended," Gaga said in an interview with Elle magazine.

After the runaway success of the first film, Joker (2019) the​​ Todd Phillips-directed sequel caught comic book movie fans off guard when it was announced as a musical. Taking a much more fantastical approach than the gritty, grounded first film didn't work in the sequel's favour, in addition to the general criticism, bad word-of-mouth led to the film's under performance at the box office, as it raked in only $37 million across its opening weekend, eventually ending its run with a mere $58.3 million domestically.

But the way Gaga sees it, the real danger to her art would be letting the fear of failure take over her mind. "When that makes its way into your life, that can be hard to get control of. It’s part of the mayhem," she said.

The musical sequel to the 2019 film, was also nominated in seven cateogires for this year Razzie awards including Worst Picture, Worst Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, and Worst Actress for Lady Gaga.