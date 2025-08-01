Lana Del Rey posts haunting wedding photo nearly a year after tying the knot; take a look

Lana Del Rey just gave fans a rare glimpse into one of the most private and poetic moments of her life — her wedding. Nearly a year after tying the knot in a hush-hush ceremony, the singer has finally shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the day she married boat captain Jeremy Dufrene. Lana Del Rey with hubby Jeremy Dufrene

In a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday, July 30, the Summertime Sadness singer posted a dimly lit, atmospheric image of herself standing at the altar in a small church in Des Allemandes, Louisiana. Hand in hand with Dufrene, the couple locked eyes in what looked like a moment straight out of one of Del Rey’s melancholic love songs.

“May 12 angels guard you while you preach tonight,” Del Rey, whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, captioned the photo. The only other figure in the frame was Churchome pastor Judah Smith, who officiated the ceremony. His wife, Chelsea Smith, was also tagged in the post. In the comments, Del Rey added, “Thank you Judah for always uplifting me.”

While Del Rey’s one-year anniversary isn’t until next month, the post marks the first time she has publicly acknowledged the September 26, 2024, wedding. The pair obtained a marriage license just three days before the ceremony, which was held in the very bayou where Dufrene operates his swamp boat tours. It's also the same place they first met.

According to a source who spoke to People at the time, the ceremony was deeply personal: “The wedding ceremony and reception were both held in the same bayou where Jeremy operates his swamp boat tours. It’s a special place for them. It was a beautiful, relaxed and family-focused wedding. The focus was just on their love story.”

Relationship timeline

Del Rey and Dufrene’s relationship timeline has always been a bit of a mystery. She first posted about him in 2019, calling attention to his Louisiana roots. Still, it wasn’t until August 2024, when a Reddit user snapped a photo of the pair having lunch in London, that romance rumours fully kicked into gear.