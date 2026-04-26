Legendary photographer Raghu Rai passes away: Pablo Bartholomew on shared birthdays, Bhopal tragedy and ‘batlaunga’

The passing away of one of India’s leading photographers and Padma Shri recipient Raghu Rai on Sunday morning has left people across sections in shock. Eminent photographer Pablo Bartholomew, who has worked with him for decades and has admired his work, says it’s a “personal loss” as they shared many things in common. Raghu Rai and Pablo Bartholomew during a meeting a few years back “I knew him because he was my father’s friend. He was very senior to me, and later we became contemporaries as photojournalists in the field. Our birthdate is the same (December 18) and we used to connect with each other on that day. We did several assignments together including the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and Babri Masjid demolition,” says Pablo.

Terming him “as a father figure in photojournalism”, he says, “He is a path breaker. He is somebody who I have looked up to. Not just me, he has influenced an entire generation. He has inspired many to come in this field and take up photography and photojournalism.” The masterpieces for him were his earlier work over the iconic photographs. “What I like is his early period because when you are younger, you are starting and your eye is developing, that phase of his work. His donkey pix, sparrows and all and the black and white work. The way he looked at simple things of life in a very interesting way is the most precious for me,” he says.

Pablo adds, “Also, more important things that I will remember about him are the books that he made. He has at least 18 books to his name, where he showed that creative expression is beyond journalism and he showed his Hindustan to the world.”