Lok Sabha elections | Rangbaaz 3 actor Vineet Kumar Singh urges voters in ditty: Jao jaakar matdaan karo

With the country in the midst of Lok Sabha elections and voting percentages showing a downtrend, actor Vineet Kumar Singh has come up with a poem, Matdaan, urging people to cast their vote. Vineet Kumar Singh

With the message “Desh mein elections chalu hai aur vote karna hum sabki zimmedari hai”, the Mukaabaaz (2018) and Rangbaaz 3 (2022) actor begins with: Yeh jo shakti mili hai tumhen prabhu uska to kuch sammaan karo. Kyoon phail pasar ke baithe ho, jao jaake matdaan karo.

A grab from the poem Matdaan by Vineet Kumar Singh(Twitter)

The actor says, “Looking at the low (around 66 % voting in the first two phases) turnout, it came to mind that it’s my responsibility to express my thoughts. It’s very sad that still around 40% of people don’t vote and then they complain about things. If people don’t vote, then they have no right to complain about anything. If you want to raise a finger at things, then it needs to be inked first!”

During the Uttar Pradesh state assembly polls in 2022, while he was shooting for Rangbaaz in Sitapur, he penned a rap in Bhojpuri and posted it on social media titled. 'Boojhey! Girgit sarwa vote ki khatir, gali-gali mein ghoomat ho, barsati mendhak tar-tar ab, har darwaza choomat ho…’

In the poem, he has touched on sensitive points. “Yes, there is a line: botee-botal aur paise se tum button dabaana band karo. The message is to rise above religion, caste and personal motivations as if you are getting influenced for personal gains then a weak government is formed. I am getting a lot of personal and social media feedback and hope it influences people to vote for the national interest.”

Singh is looking forward to casting his vote in Mumbai on May 20. “Now, as I am settled in Mumbai, I vote here. In the 2019 elections, I was shooting in Pune and had back-to-back night shifts, so I drove down to Mumbai, I voted there and again joined the night shoot. All members of my family vote in my hometown Varanasi. I still remember, how excited I was when I voted for the first time — tab hum thappa mara karte the!”

In films too he has penned lyrics and even lent his voice including Hathyar (2002), Ugly (2013) and Mukkabaaz. “I have a collection of poems, rap and stories. Hope to bring it out someday in the form of a book. But, abhi samay hai usmein,” he ends.