Long Jumper Shaili Singh on breaking Anju Bobby George's 23-year-old record: ‘Never felt like giving up’

Indian long jumper Shaili Singh couldn’t contain her happiness after shattering the national long jump record this April at the 28th National Federation Senior Athletics Championships in Kochi. The 21-year-old soared to a remarkable 6.64 meters, beating a record that had stood for over two decades. Shaili Singh broke her mentor Anju Bobby George's record that stood for 23 years

“After breaking the record, I was really happy. I was told (about breaking thee record), just a few hours before, so that was in my mind,” Shaili said, recalling the moment that changed her career. Her coach, and former record-holder Anju Bobby George, was quick to praise her. “Anju ma’am came to me, congratulated me of course but said I could do even better,” she said.

Shaili admitted she wasn’t always sure long jump was her event. “I never thought I'd do so well, or whether long jump would even suit me. Slowly after I started playing, taking part in various competitions, I got motivated to give my best and set my own personal milestones. Even if I lost, I never felt like giving up.”

She stressed the power of self-belief in her journey. “Self-belief is very important. We can’t have any expectations from anyone else. Even if you lose, don’t dwell on it, avoid getting caught.”

Looking forward, Shaili is determined to turn her Asian Championship silver into gold. “I got the silver medal last time and this time turn the colour from silver to gold.” Her personal best currently stands at 6.76 meters, while the national record, held by Anju Bobby George, is 6.83 meters — a milestone Shaili hopes to surpass soon.

Her ambitions don’t stop there. “World Championship as well, I am hoping I qualify directly and take a good range, so that I can compete with the world’s best 10 jumpers. I am positive about doing well.”

Anju Bobby George expressed immense pride in her protégé’s achievement. “Records are meant to be broken, and I’m thrilled to see Shaili accomplish this feat. When we first spotted her talent years ago, I knew she had what it takes to surpass even my best marks. Watching her grow has been like witnessing the next chapter of Indian athletics unfold. I couldn’t be prouder to pass the torch to someone so dedicated and gifted.”