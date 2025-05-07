Maa Tujhe Salaam, Teri Mitti, Desh Mere and other evergreen patriotic songs to stir your soul after Operation Sindoor

In the aftermath of the heart-wrenching terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, and India’s resolute counter-response with precision strikes across nine strategic locations in Pakistan, the nation finds itself grappling with grief and pride in equal measure. Moments like these bring the spirit of patriotism to the fore—reminding every Indian of the sacrifices made to safeguard the country’s honour. Music has long played a powerful role in stoking that patriotic fire, offering comfort, inspiration, and a sense of unity. These timeless songs, steeped in emotion and national pride, aren’t just melodies—they're anthems of resilience, courage, and love for the motherland. Whether you seek solace or strength, these tracks resonate more deeply than ever right now. Each one is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of India and its people. Here are 10 songs that will rekindle your love for the country: Ten iconic patriotic songs that will leave you misty-eyed and full of pride

Aae Mere Watan Ke Logon

No patriotic song has moved a nation quite like this immortal rendition by Lata Mangeshkar. First performed in 1963 to honour soldiers who died in the Sino-Indian war, Aae Mere Watan Ke Logon evokes tears even today. The haunting simplicity of the lyrics, combined with Lata’s heartfelt voice, pierces straight through the soul. It doesn’t glorify war—it mourns sacrifice, and through that, it immortalises bravery. After the recent strikes, this song feels especially poignant, reminding us not just of courage, but of the human cost of conflict.

Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe

This gem from Lakshya captures the camaraderie and purpose that binds soldiers together. Kandhon se Milte Hain Kandhe, composed along the marching beat pattern, is about unity—not just in battle but in spirit. With its stirring beats and visuals of army recruits transforming into warriors, the song inspires a sense of duty and collective strength. In light of recent military operations, it serves as a powerful reminder of what it takes to defend a nation—not just strategy or firepower, but unbreakable bonds and shared courage.

Sandeshe Aate Hain

A song that beautifully humanises soldiers, Sandese Aate Hain gives voice to the longing and emotional sacrifices our armed forces endure. Penned with rare sensitivity, it captures the pain of separation from loved ones, even while fulfilling one’s duty to the nation. Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod’s voices bring both warmth and ache. As we honour the surgical strikes, this track reminds us that behind every soldier is a story, a family, and a heart that beats for two homes—the one they defend and the one they miss.

Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon

A timeless ode to martyrdom, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon is as relevant today as it was when it was first heard in Haqeeqat. Written by Kaifi Azmi and sung by the legendary Mohammad Rafi, the song is a poetic farewell from soldiers to their nation. It doesn’t just invoke patriotism—it instills a sense of reverence. Listening to it after recent military events feels like saluting those who give everything for us, willingly walking into danger so that others may sleep in peace.

O Mera Rang De Basanti Chola

This classic from Shaheed taps into the fiery spirit of revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh. O Mera Rang De Basanti Chola is a song that pulses with youthful defiance, love for the motherland, and readiness for sacrifice. The rustic instrumentation and passionate vocals take you back to a time when freedom was a dream fought for with blood and belief. In the present day, it connects us to that legacy of bravery and serves as a call to remember that freedom is hard-won and must be fiercely guarded.

Des Mere

Des Mere is not loud—it’s meditative, almost a prayer. A.R. Rahman’s understated composition paired with Sukhwinder Singh’s soulful voice makes this a deeply emotional track. It reflects a quiet, unwavering kind of patriotism—one that doesn’t always need grand gestures. In the wake of national grief and national pride, this song feels like a salve: gentle, introspective, yet deeply stirring. It’s the kind of melody that stays with you, reminding you that true love for the country is humble, honest, and everlasting.

Teri Mitti

One of the most recent additions to India’s patriotic canon, Teri Mitti became an instant classic upon release. Sung with poignant intensity by B Praak, the song is a soldier’s love letter to the soil he’s willing to die for. The lyrics linger in your heart long after the music stops. In times like these, Teri Mitti feels like both a tribute and a promise: to protect, to remember, and to never forget the cost of freedom.

Maa Tujhe Salaam (Vande Mataram)

No list of patriotic songs is complete without this electrifying anthem by A.R. Rahman. Maa Tujhe Salaam merges traditional Indian melodies with modern energy, creating a track that resonates with every generation. The sheer power in Rahman’s voice as he belts Maa Tujhe Salaam feels like a battle cry of love. Released in 1997 to mark 50 years of independence, it continues to ignite passion and pride.

Lehra Do

Lehra Do is more than a song—it’s a cinematic moment of national pride. Sung by Arijit Singh, the track from ’83 celebrates India’s historic cricket World Cup win, but the emotions it evokes go far beyond sport. It captures the euphoria of victory, of proving your worth on a global stage, of making your country proud. In light of the recent strikes, Lehra Do metaphorically waves the National Flag higher than ever—an anthem of triumph, perseverance, and belief in India’s strength and spirit.

Aye Watan Tere Liye

This song is both a promise and a declaration—of total devotion to the nation. The passionate chorus and sweeping orchestration make it one of the most impactful patriotic songs from the ‘80s. This track doesn’t ask for applause—it commands respect. As we reflect on the courage of our armed forces following the Pahalgam incident, this song takes on renewed relevance. It’s a timeless salute to the bravehearts who live—and die—by this vow.

Whether it's the pain of separation, the fire of revolution, or the quiet resolve to serve, each melody tells a story of sacrifice, courage, and unwavering love for the motherland.