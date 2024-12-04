Mamta Kulkarni returns to ‘Aamchi Mumbai' after Bombay HC drops FIR in 2000 crore drug case; netizens react

Popular 90s actress Mamta Kulkarni has made an emotional return to Mumbai after a long 24-year absence. Known for her iconic role in the 1995 blockbuster Karan Arjun alongside Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Mamta’s return has caught the attention of fans and media alike. She shared her heartfelt journey back to India through a touching video on Instagram, where she expressed being overwhelmed by the experience. Mamta Kulkarni in Karan Arjun

In the video, Mamta reflects on her long journey away from home. She mentioned that she left India in 2000, and now, in 2024, she was finally back in her homeland. “Hey guys this is Mamta Kulkarni, I just returned to India, Bombay, ‘Aamchi Mumbai’ after 25 years. I’m really nostalgic that I went out of India in 2000 and exactly in 2024 I’m here,” she said. “I’m really overwhelmed and emotional, I don’t know how to express it. Before the flight landed, I was looking at my left-right. I saw my country from the top for almost 25 years. I became emotional I had tears in my eyes. I put my foot down out of the Mumbai International Airport and I became extremely overwhelmed,” she continued.

Netizens react

As Mamta's video went viral, netizens expressed a series of different views on her return. Some compared her to actor Somy Ali, saying, “Another Somy Ali in making...” One more comment stated:“Now she's gonna do a series of paid interviews where she would supposedly expose 'Bollywood's Casting Couch/dirty politics' & will continue making headlines like this, but if she doesn't follow this path, I will be glad that she's doing something different & not following the “Somy Ali & Mallika Sherawat” style of becoming relevant back again after decades 👍.”

Comments from Reddit

Other fans shared their excitement over her return, remembering her iconic roles and celebrating her long-awaited return to the Bollywood scene. “So happy to see you after a long time,” said a fan under her post. “Most welcome Aamchi Mumbai,” was another. “@mamtakulkarniofficial____ so proud, so glad to have you back ❤️❤️❤️,” was one more comment.

Why did she leave the country?

In 2015, Mamta became embroiled in a major controversy when she was named in connection with a drug trafficking case. Authorities alleged that she was involved in running a ₹2000 crore drug cartel, alongside her husband Vicky Goswami. The case gained widespread media attention and Mamta denied the allegations; despite attempts to question her, she was not arrested. The Bombay High Court recently cancelled the FIR against her which was registered in 2016. While she now has a clean chit, the debacle greatly tarnished her once-glamorous Bollywood image.