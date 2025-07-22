Manav Gohil: Working on television no longer feels as collaborative

Manav Gohil, who is riding high on the success of his Gujarati film Jalebi Rocks, says he’s open to exploring more opportunities in regional cinema. Sharing that he’s “thrilled” over the positive reviews the film and his performance have received, the actor tells us, “It tackles the subject of menopause and it’s heart warming to see the feedback. The film is being loved, and that’s all that we as a team worked for,” adding, “ When I first heard the story, I knew it had to be told. And while I may only have a guest appearance, but being part of such storytelling gives me a sense of purpose.” Actor Manav Gohil

Having been a part of showbiz for over two decades, the 50-year-old actor reflects on his journey and says he’s “constantly trying to evolve as an actor”. “Every time I revisit an old performance, I feel I could’ve done it differently. That urge to improve, to go deeper into a character, never stops,” says Manav.

When asked about the difference between working in television and films, Manav, who has appeared in popular shows like Yeh Meri Life Hai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Tenali Rama shares that television no longer feels “as collaborative” as it once did. “Back in the day, we all adjusted — producers, actors, everyone was willing to collaborate and make it work. There was patience and the focus was on building something together,” he explains, adding, “Today, that balance seems to be missing. The process has become more transactional, and I feel that’s affecting the quality and longevity of shows. But that’s a shift we only realised after stepping away and observing from the outside.”

When asked if being labelled a “TV actor” despite working in films bothers him, Manav says he started his journey as an actor on TV and he’s “proud of it”. “Television gave me my foundation and in today’s time, I’m exploring all mediums — OTT, films, and even regional cinema — and that’s something I take pride in. It’s not about the medium, it’s about the work. I’m an actor first,” he ends.