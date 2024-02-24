Manoj Bajpayee on 30 years in cinema and The Fable's Berlinale selection: An extraordinary journey

Indian cinema icon Manoj Bajpayee received a tribute by Tagore Centre at the Indian Embassy in Berlin for enthralling the audience with his 30-year-long illustrious career. Organized and hosted by Ms. Trisha Sakhlecha, Director of the Tagore Centre, it coincided with Bajpayee's presence in Berlin for the premiere of his latest film, The Fable, in the competitive Encounters section at the ongoing 74th Berlin Film Festival. Manoj Bajpayee on the red carpet of the 74th Berlin Film Festival.(Instagram/@bajpayee.manoj)

The event was attended by several government dignitaries and the ambassadors of many countries, including Ambassador of India to Germany - H.E. Parvathaneni Harish.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Fable has been directed by Raam Reddy. Apart from Bajpayee as the lead, it also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, and Tillotama Shome. The movie debuted at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 16th, 2024, making it only the second Indian film in three decades to compete at the Berlinale. The Fable has already impressed critics and audiences alike globally.

Manoj Bajpayee was felicitated by the Tagore Centre at the Indian Embassy in Berlin.

Bajpayee, who first faced the film camera for a one-minute role in Govind Nihalani's Drohkaal (1994), is completing 30 years in the business in 2024. The dual celebration of the 54-year-old actor completing 30 years in films and 30 years of the Tagore Centre's foundation – saw the latter flooded with fans from India, Germany, and around the world. The centre was reportedly forced to stop accepting entries seeing the overwhelming turn out.

The session commenced by the Indian ambassador, followed by Sakhlecha taking Bajpayee through the memory lane of his early life in a small village in Bihar, his persistent struggle of over 15 years without a significant break, to his rise as a celebrated actor in Indian cinema. The two also discussed his upcoming projects and his venture into production.

Bajpayee and Reddy also took the stage along with producer Pratap Reddy and Sunmin Park, and others from the team of The Fable. Bajpayee and Reddy spoke about The Fable's creation, the challenges they faced, and the team's collective aim for impacting the global audience

An engaging Q&A session allowed the audience to interact directly with Bajpayee. The audience left no chance to delve deeper into Bajpayee's experiences, career and personal journey.

Manoj Bajpayee with the organizers at the Tagore Centre in Berlin.

Sakhlecha shared her insights on the significance of the event and its impact on cultural relations between India and Germany. She said, “It was a joy to mark Manoj Bajpayee's remarkable 30-year journey as an actor, which has played a pivotal role not only in Indian cinema but also on the international stage. The overwhelmingly well received event reflects the Tagore Centre & Embassy of India, Berlin’s commitment to providing a platform for Indian cinema and storytelling specifically and Indian culture as a whole. With 300 registrations received within 48 hours of releasing the invitations and a significant waitlist thereafter, it's clear that Manoj Bajpayee’s enduring legacy and our shared passion for cinema continue to resonate across borders.”

Ambassador of India, H.E. Mr. Parvathaneni Harish, remarked, "I am extremely happy that the 74th edition of the Berlinale has 7 Indian films and 3 Berlinale Talents, and that the NFDC has brought in a large delegation from the Indian movie industry to participate in the European Film Market. Indian movies represent astonishing talent, immense dynamics and innovation, India is also an attractive investment location with various incentives for promotion of foreign films and for animation, post-production and visual effect services.I am confident that the Indian delegation at Berlinale with well-known actors such as Manoj Bajpayee and Allu Arjun and directors like Raam Reddy will make a strong impact."

Bajpayee shared, "This journey of 30 years has been nothing short of extraordinary. It's a reflection of the love and support I've received from my audience and the film fraternity. Being recognized in Berlin, alongside the premiere of The Fable, fills me with gratitude. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Ms. Trisha Sakhlecha, the Director of the Tagore Centre, Berlin, and H.E. Mr. Parvathaneni Harish, Ambassador of India to Germany, for this honor. My gratitude also goes out to all the attendees who made the event truly memorable. This moment is not just mine but belongs to every individual who has been a part of this incredible journey."

Speaking about the occasion and collaboration, Reddy, said "The love I felt at Tagore Centre was overwhelming. It was a beautiful celebration of both the illustrious and incomparable career of Manoj ji, as well as the premiere of our film The Fable. It was such an honor to share the stage and sit next to Manoj ji - who I have grown to share a very special bond with - while we chatted about the nearly magical anecdotes that went into the building of our film. The audience was spell bound by Manoj ji's aura, as was I. It was an evening I will not easily forget."

This gathering also highlighted the cultural exchange between India and Germany, facilitated through the medium of cinema.