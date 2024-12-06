Maroon 5 viral fan Suman Suresh: When Adam Levine called me on stage, I froze; I couldn't breathe when he sang for me

As Grammy Award-winning American pop rock band Maroon 5 marked its India debut earlier this week, what became a talking point, besides the power-packed performance featuring chartbusters such as Girls Like That, Moves Like Jagger and Memories, was the moment when frontman Adam Levine invited an emotional fan, Suman Suresh, on stage. Visibly overwhelmed, she hugged Levine, gifted him flowers and thanked him for being a part of her life’s journey. “The moment I was called on stage, I froze. And when he sang for me, I couldn’t breathe, as I was so excited. And the hug was something else... inexplicable,” Suresh tells us, exclusively. Suman Suresh; (right) she broke down as Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine hugged her at the concert in Mumbai

A jewellery designer from Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Suresh travelled to Mumbai for the show. She says “the world sees me as a lucky girl” now. Sharing how her life has changed ever since December 3, she adds, “I became the first Indian fan of Maroon 5 to be there with Adam. I have been getting a lot of messages on Insta, as people want to talk about that moment. It’s surreal how one day you are a nobody and in no time you become a special someone who is on everyone’s mind.”

Suresh, a single parent, owes her “dream-come-true moment” to her son, Revath Krishnan: “He got me the show tickets. He was with me at the concert and was as numb as I was. But, he did take some videos and photos of us.”

Suresh says Maroon 5’s music has played a crucial role in her life. “Back in the day, I would play Maroon 5 on loop when I’d drive the car with my 5-year-old son. I would talk to him about the band. I battled a lot of tough times in life and Maroon 5 songs helped me stay calm. So, when Adam hugged me, it felt like he knew what I had gone through; it felt like he was consoling me,” she ends.