Marvel icon Stan Lee's dark final years exposed in new documentary: ‘A lot of things have happened to him…’

Stan Lee: The Final Chapter is poised to be a groundbreaking new documentary by filmmaker Jon Bolerjack. Through the trailer, folks can expect to gain a raw, unflinching look at the final years of the late Stan Lee’s life including alleged mistreatment, betrayal as well as the decline to his ultimate financial ruin. What’s most interesting about the whole thing is how the trailer depicts Lee, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 95, showing a striking contrast to his peacocked, upbeat public persona. The footage captures the frail legend in his last few years as he attended comic book conventions and tirelessly signed autographs for fans, despite clearly being exhausted. Marvel icon Stan Lee's dark final years

Who is Jon Bolerjack?

Bolerjack, who first met Lee a decade ago through a mutual friend, originally pitched Lee on creating a reality show. The two quickly became close, with Bolerjack joining Lee’s entourage, and as he spent more time with the legendary creator, Bolerjack began to witness firsthand the toll that Lee’s demanding schedule had on him. Despite the wealth and fame that came with his creations, Lee found himself struggling alone towards the end of his life.

Bolerjack, a self-proclaimed comic book enthusiast with a background in documentary filmmaking, recalls the first moments when he noticed how hard it was for Lee — the never-ending comic book signings, the travelling, the constant pressure — none of it was sustainable. “I grew to look at him as a friend, as family, and I really wanted to be there to advocate for him,” Bolerjack admitted, even if that meant breaking the cardinal rule of documentary filmmaking — getting too close to your subject.

More about the trailer

The sneak peek offers glimpses of Lee’s final days, capturing him in scenes that feel both intimate and uncomfortable. Lee, often seen in his Hollywood Hills home, appears as though he’s been worn down by his experiences. While the documentary doesn't explicitly name the people involved, it’s clear that Lee’s inner circle wasn’t as supportive as the public might have believed. The film hints at tension and even bad behaviour among those closest to him.

One significant figure who appears in the documentary is Max Anderson, Lee’s former road manager, who had been involved in previous investigations about Lee's deteriorating health. Anderson has denied any wrongdoing regarding his work with Lee, but his presence in the footage raises uncomfortable questions about Lee’s final years and the people who were around him during that time.

A cautionary tale

For someone who spent so many years as the face of Marvel, known for his infectious optimism and exuberance, it may come as a surprise to many that Lee's final years were marked by such hardship. But Bolerjack insists that Lee, ever the storyteller, wanted his struggles to be known. “I spoke to him about this at length, even toward the very end of his life. A lot of things have happened to him, but I didn’t get the real sense that he felt shame about it,” Bolerjack says. “I think he wanted it out there to be that sort of warning.” In a way, this film serves as both a tribute to the man who helped shape modern pop culture and a cautionary tale about the consequences of fame, fortune and unchecked power.