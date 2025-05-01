Marvel stars Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry and Mark Rufflao reunite for heist movie; fans chant ‘Thor, Storm, Hulk’

Forget Mjölnir and green monsters born out of serums — Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo are swapping out their superhero gear for lockpicks and detective hats in the upcoming thriller Crime 101. Directed by Bart Layton (American Animals, 2018), the film is based on Don Winslow’s gritty novella, and if the source material is anything to go by, this one's more high-stakes than an Avengers reunion. Halle Berry, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Rufflao

The plot? Classic heist gold. A string of glitzy, rule-bound jewel robberies has detectives puzzled — until Lou Lubesnick (played by Ruffalo) starts closing in on the meticulous thief. But as the cat-and-mouse chase escalates, the story promises to blur the line between criminal and cop, justice and obsession. Sounds like Thor and Hulk have some emotional heavy-lifting to do! Amazon MGM Studios is locking this one in for a February 13, 2026 release, perfectly timed to steal hearts (and maybe a few diamonds?) over the long Valentine’s Day weekend.

But what really has fans hyped is the cast. Alongside Hemsworth and Ruffalo, the film stars Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Tate Donovan, Devon Bostick, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte. A true ensemble to rob the box office.

Netizens react

Online, fans are already losing it. “That cast alone is carrying half the tension already,” one person posted on X. Another chimed in, “Thor storm Hulk,” while someone else hilariously summed it up with: “Hulk, Thor, Storm, and the guy from Eternals walk into a bar… actors in other movies.” Other fans also shared this sentiment, saying, “This is going to be chaos in the best possible way,” and “Exciting cast, intense thriller ahead.” But it’s not just the plot and cast winning people over. Off-screen, Hemsworth’s real-life heroism is making waves, too.

Halle Berry opens up about Chris Hemsworth

In a recent interview, Halle Berry praised Hemsworth for backing her up during a tough moment on set, though she chose not to reveal specifics. “(He’s) a stand-up guy. I won’t go into it now, but he stood up for me in a moment in our movie, and instantly I knew right then I’m gonna follow this guy, be a fan of this guy for the rest of his life because he stood up for a woman.” She added, He didn’t have to do it and he did it.”

With Marvel chemistry, an electric premise, and some very real camaraderie behind the scenes, Crime 101 is shaping up to be a cinematic steal. Will you be watching it?