Masaba's daughter Matara's name is actually connected to her own: What do they mean?

You can always trust designer and actor Masaba Gupta to create waves by swimming against the current. She probably takes after mother Neena Gupta in this regard. Well the third generation of the Gupta ladies doesn't seem to have fallen too far from the tree. In a minimal yet wholesome post, Masaba finally revealed the name of her little one — a daughter who now we know, goes by Matara. The designer and husband Satyadeep Mishra, made an expectedly chic announcement of their daughter's arrival on October 11 last year, sans a face reveal of course. Masaba Gupta reveals daughter's name to be Matara: What it means and how it's connected to her own unique name(Photos: Instagram/masabagupta)

Now while we are yet to see little Matara's face, curiosity really has got the better of most when it comes to understanding what her name means. The last time a celebrity baby's name created this much curious commotion was when actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli revealed the name of their younger one, a son, to be Akaay.

Coming back to Matara, what does the unique name hold significance to? Well Masaba has a clear and concise answer for it. In the post which features Masaba flaunting a customised gold and diamond-studded bracelet with her daughter's name spelled out in luxury, she explains, "The name embodies the divine feminine energies of 9 Hindu goddesses, celebrating their strength and wisdom. Also, the star of our eyes". The post was made in lieu of commemorating 3 months of Matara gracing their lives.

While the meaning of Matara's name is now known, what many haven't understood yet, is how in essence it is actually connected to and inspired from Masaba's own very unique name. The phonetic similarity aside, Masaba's own name, as per reports, is of African descent, the word itself having been derived from a Swahili word meaning 'princess'. A 'princess' in ancient terms was much more concrete than the rose-tinted current-day context of the term on the internet. Playing heavily on the facets of regality and elegance, it presented the formidability that came with being feminine. Circling back to Matara, the name carries the "divine feminine" essence of 9 Hindu goddesses, making it in essence, a celebration of femininity, much like Masaba's name.

So here's to Matara!