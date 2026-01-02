Meet Leela: Drashti Dhami's face reveal of her adorable one-year-old toddler, see pics

“Hello World! Meet : Ms.Leela Khemka” she captioned the adorable carousel. In one of them, the entire family, including husband Niraj Khemka, strike a cute pose. Check it out:

Actor Drashti Dhami treated her fans to a surprise in the New Year- she finally introduced them to her one-year-old daughter Leela. In a face reveal post on January 1, she shared multiple pictures from her birthday celebrations, which seem to be dated October 22 in 2025.

The name reveal had taken place in November last year. Drashti, a popular name on Indian television, has been a part of shows such as Madhubala and Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi, but 2019 onwards cut down on the quantity of projects she takes up. OTT shows such as The Empire and Durango feature on her work list too.