Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Meet Leela: Drashti Dhami's face reveal of her adorable one-year-old toddler, see pics

    Actor Drashti Dhami took to Instagram to reveal her toddler Leela's face for the first time to her fans.

    Published on: Jan 02, 2026 2:02 PM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Actor Drashti Dhami treated her fans to a surprise in the New Year- she finally introduced them to her one-year-old daughter Leela. In a face reveal post on January 1, she shared multiple pictures from her birthday celebrations, which seem to be dated October 22 in 2025.

    Drashti Dhami with her daughter Leela
    Drashti Dhami with her daughter Leela

    “Hello World! Meet : Ms.Leela Khemka” she captioned the adorable carousel. In one of them, the entire family, including husband Niraj Khemka, strike a cute pose. Check it out:

    The name reveal had taken place in November last year. Drashti, a popular name on Indian television, has been a part of shows such as Madhubala and Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi, but 2019 onwards cut down on the quantity of projects she takes up. OTT shows such as The Empire and Durango feature on her work list too.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Meet Leela: Drashti Dhami's Face Reveal Of Her Adorable One-year-old Toddler, See Pics
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Meet Leela: Drashti Dhami's Face Reveal Of Her Adorable One-year-old Toddler, See Pics
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes