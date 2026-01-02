Meet Leela: Drashti Dhami's face reveal of her adorable one-year-old toddler, see pics

Actor Drashti Dhami treated her fans to a surprise in the New Year- she finally introduced them to her one-year-old daughter Leela. In a face reveal post on January 1, she shared multiple pictures from her birthday celebrations, which seem to be dated October 22 in 2025.
“Hello World! Meet : Ms.Leela Khemka” she captioned the adorable carousel. In one of them, the entire family, including husband Niraj Khemka, strike a cute pose. Check it out:
The name reveal had taken place in November last year. Drashti, a popular name on Indian television, has been a part of shows such as Madhubala and Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi, but 2019 onwards cut down on the quantity of projects she takes up. OTT shows such as The Empire and Durango feature on her work list too.