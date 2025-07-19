Meet Ahaan Panday’s father Chikki Panday, the man behind Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s patch up

A new star kid began his journey in Bollywood today, successfully taking the theatres by strom unlike many of his fellow nepo kids. Yes, we are talking about Chunky Panday’s nephew and Ananya Panday’s cousin brother Ahaan Panday, who made his debut today with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara opposite Aneet Padda. According to early reviews of the film, the young star kid has already earned the title of a ‘star’ with many calling Saiyaara a super-hit, comparing it to the likes of Aashiqui 2. While Ahaan rides high on the love that he is receiving from the audience, let’s meet his businessman father and Chunky’s brother Chikki Panday. Chikki Panday, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

Chikki Panday, also known as Aloke Sharad Panday, is not just Chunky Panday’s brother but also one of Shah Rukh Khan’s closest and oldest friends in the industry. Chikki and SRK have been friends since the latter’s struggling days in Bollywood. According to industry insiders, Chikki is also responsible for Shah Rukh and Salman Khan’s popular reunion and subsequent patch-up at the late Baba Siddique’s 2013 Iftar party. It was an iconic moment for Tinsel Town when SRK and Salman shared a hug, burying the hatchet from their fallout in 2008 at Salman’s then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif’s birthday party.

But how did Chikki pull this off? Well, he’s good friends with SRK and Salman and also shared close ties with politician Baba Siddiqui. It was apparently his plan to get the two superstars together at the Iftar party in 2013 and prompt a reconciliation. According to viral reports, Shah Rukh and Salman were convinced even before they arrived for the party, all thanks to Chikki and Siddiqui. How cool it that?

Well, we are sure Chikki’s good friends Shah Rukh and Salman are just as happy about Ahaan’s dream debut and the love it has received as the proud father himself.